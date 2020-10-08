Tyler Machia

(Age: 30, Town of residence: Morristown)

Avram Patt

(Age: Almost 70, Town of residence: Worcester)

Shannara Johnson

(Age: 55, Town of residence: Morrisville)

Dave Yacovone

(Age: 66, Town of residence: Morristown)

Editor's Note Candidates were asked five questions with an allotted total word count; they were required to answer at least three of the questions.

What role will you play in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 in the next legislative session?

• Johnson: I hope to bring some common sense to the VT House when it comes to COVID recovery. Vermont has a debt load of $4.5 billion; that’s $18,900 for every taxpayer in the state. What we should do is cut all nonessential spending and immediately reopen our economy. Instead, we’ve been dragging it out and then pass nonsensical bills like the GWSA that make living here even less affordable for the average Vermonter.

• Patt: We don’t know how much help we will continue to get from the federal government, for what purposes and how restricted those funds might be. So I’ll also pay close attention to how we can focus our state resources toward the kinds of economic and human services support that many Vermonters, employers, service providers, schools and local government will continue to need as we work our way to recovery.

• Yacovone: If I am privileged to be reelected I will be center stage and have a front row seat in the deliberations on how to address the challenges facing Vermont from COVID-19, including how to strengthen our economy and the social issues that confront us. I am grateful to have been appointed by the Speaker of the House to serve on the Appropriations Committee to address these issues and more. I am fortunate to have the seniority and experience to be selected to serve on this committee.

What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing economic issues?

• Johnson: I have pledged to say no to any new taxes or tax increases for Vermonters. What we should do is lower taxes for individuals and corporations and repeal some of the Act 250 restrictions to encourage people and businesses to move into the state. To create a vibrant economy, we need a thriving private sector. You can’t run a state just with teachers and administrators. Our already bloated public sector keeps growing while our neglected private sector is shrinking. It should be the other way around.

• Patt: While I will continue to support healthy, Vermont-friendly economic development, it’s not enough unless we also do something about the huge income disparity that keeps growing nationally and here in Vermont. A just-released report from the RAND Corporation shows that had we just maintained the more modest income disparity that existed in the three decades following World War II, the aggregate annual income of Americans earning below the 90th percentile would have been $2.5 trillion higher in the year 2018 alone. That is an amount equal to nearly 12 percent of gross domestic product—enough to more than double median income—enough to pay every single working American in the bottom nine deciles an additional $1,144 a month. This is a national issue, but I will support Vermont doing what we can to change this. We will not have a strong economy unless everyone benefits from it in meaningful ways. On a more specific matter, I expect to continue actively supporting and accelerating the process of getting true high-speed internet to the last mile in rural Vermont.

• Machia: To address the economic issues facing Vermont the state needs to look for local solutions the economic problems — To address the economic issues facing Vermont the state needs to look for local solutions to economic problems. It is important to recognize that the needs of many Vermont communities are unique; therefore, solutions to economic problems should come from the communities themselves. When elected I would work with the governor to try and find ways to promote locally driven economic growth that is sustainable. To help achieve this it is vitally important that the state move towards results based regulations. We need to take a hard look at the regulations we have in place and ask four things, what is its stated purpose, why Is it necessary, what are the measures for success, what are the costs to the state. Rather than throwing up barriers to innovation the state should work collaboratively with local communities to create regulations that will help grow local businesses and allow localities to develop regional solutions to their own problems. I would be very interested in reducing regulations to make it easier to create employee owned businesses and B corporations. I would also be interested in giving tax breaks to businesses that offer their employees paid family leave.

• Yacovone: The challenge before Vermont will be to stabilize our economy, and protect Vermonters across all walks of life without raising taxes on hard working Vermonters and those on fixed incomes. I believe strategic investments can be made to help keep our money in Vermont instead of sending it out of state. Vermonters send roughly $200 million yearly out of state to heat our homes. Imagine the benefits to Vermont’s economy if we can keep most of those dollars in Vermont by helping to insulate our older homes and recirculate those dollars back into our economy and in so doing improve the lives of Vermonters. We can do the same with our food supply. The vast majority of spending for food in Vermont goes out of state. We can help strengthen our economy by investing in an agriculture plan aimed at not only helping preserve our Vermont landscape but feeding us too.

What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing social issues?

• Johnson: I will do my best to be a force of unity, not division, and a force of order, not chaos. One of the most pressing social issues is obviously racism. I don’t believe any good solutions will be found through rioting and violence, nor through defunding and abolishing our police departments. I’m for police reform and de-escalation training, but replacing police with social workers makes no sense. I believe in Martin Luther King’s vision of judging people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. I believe that decent, law-abiding Americans of all colors can come together and work together to get through the tough economic times the COVID lockdowns have caused. Equality comes from creating liberty, justice, and economic opportunities for all, in one nation under God.

• Patt: That will depend a lot on my committee assignment. In the House, we sit on just one committee and spend most of our time intensely focused on the subjects and issues in that committee’s jurisdiction. With that said, I feel strongly that we need to better support our social service providers and their employees in serving Vermonters in need, whether that need is poverty, mental health, aging, disability, childcare and early childhood programs and more. We say we want to focus on prevention and not just dealing with problems after the fact, but we don’t do enough to actually get there. As a child of refugees, I grew up with a deep understanding about issues of persecution, discrimination, unequal treatment and prejudice. Today, we see a dramatic and frightening reversal, a move away from the ideals our nation aspires to but has not fully achieved. We see it in Vermont, and I’ll do what I can, whether as a legislator or a citizen, to get us heading in the right direction.

How are you similar to and how are you different from the presidential candidate representing your party?

• Johnson: I never thought I’d run for office. It was the courage of people like President Trump, Brandon Straka of the #WalkAway movement, and Candace Owens of the #BLEXIT movement that gave me the courage to stand up and speak out for what I believe is right. Like Donald Trump, I’m a former liberal; a recovering Bernie fan who was so horrified by the radicalization of the Left that I had to walk away. Like Donald Trump, I’m not a career politician, and I hope to God I’ll never become one. Like him, I say what I mean and mean what I say. As a native German, I’m all about honesty, integrity, and a straightforward approach to problems and life in general.

• Machia: The major difference between the two major party candidates for president and myself is that I strongly favor giving more power authority and discretion over policy making to the states. Over the past decade, the size scope and power of the federal government has significantly expanded both Democrat and Republican administrations have come to rely on the use of executive orders the circumvent congressional opposition the various policies. likewise, the legislature as abdicated the great amount a bit of oversight authority allowing the executive branch to increase in power and reach. I think the states are laboratories of democracy. They should be given more power and authority to address the unique challenges of their people.

What are the main obstacles to getting what you see as key legislation passed in Vermont?

• Johnson: Unfortunately, the blue super-majority in Montpelier rules with an iron fist. Even when Gov. Scott vetoes bills, they are usually just circulated back to the House where his veto gets overridden. That’s why we need to get more Republicans into the House and Senate so we can restore a modicum of balance to the legislature.

• Patt: Legislating is a slow and often frustrating process. It of course involves compromise, listening and learning from others who know more than you about something, and waiting. There are often unintended consequences somewhere when you are trying to pass legislation that affects many, and you need to go back and fix things, sometimes major, sometimes minor. But in the end, doing things that Vermonters want costs money and that’s always an obstacle. We have a tax structure nationally that keeps expanding income disparity, and although Vermont’s tax structure is a bit more progressive, it needs to be more so, to be based more on income and ability to pay, including property taxes. That’s probably the biggest obstacle.

• Machia: Too often government is focusing on simply providing programs for people rather than empowering them to find their own solutions. Instead of telling people what they need to do and how they need to do it government should help to empower citizens to act on their own, through civic organizations or volunteers, to find creative solutions to meet their needs. Rather than pushing uniformity government should allow communities to find their own unique solutions to problems. It should listen to local communities and help provide them the resources that they need, not dictate the resources Montpelier thinks they should have. The government should only step in when the public and private sector are either unable or unwilling to address a problem. Too often government steps in and remove’s decision-making power from the people. Time and time again we have seen well-meaning politicians pursue policies that end up dis-empowering local communities for the sake of top down one size fits all policies. (Act 46 is just one example.) Government that has the most impact on your daily life should be the government that is closest to you. Too often significant decisions that impact people’s lives are made by people with no firsthand knowledge of local communities. Allowing more decisions to be made locally will help build community buy-in and generate social capital. It also allows greater experimentation and more creativity in policy making, and allows people to tailor policy solutions to their community’s needs. While it is important to recognize instances where local control can run counter to the public good, in most cases, I believe that empowered local communities can make meaningful policy choices for themselves.

• Yacovone: There will be many challenges facing Vermont in the coming months and years. If elected I promise to listen to all with civility and respect and work as hard as I can to do my best to serve Vermont. I am grateful for the support I have received from voters in our district in the past and would be honored to serve again.