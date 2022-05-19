Lamoille Union High School acquired numerous accolades in the past month, as the chess team checkmated the rest of the state, talented artists showed new views on the world, and employees were recognized as the best in their fields.
Queen me!
The Lancers took first place at the Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships, held Saturday, April 16, at the Capital City Grange Hall in Berlin.
Five Lamoille students participated in the championships as the school won the overall crown with 12.5 points, beating runner-up St. Johnsbury Academy by 4.5 points. Champlain Valley Union High School was in third with 6.5 points.
Lamoille sophomore Jayden Wheeler tied for 2nd individually with 4 points, anchoring the team performance. Lamoille students Isaac Stebbins (3 points), Michael Center (2 points), Merlin Gwozdz (2 points), and Rowan Albee (1.5 points) all contributed to the win.
In typical tournament chess scoring, a win is worth one point, a draw is worth half a point, and no points are awarded for a loss.
Luca Mikulis of Putney was the overall winner and will represent Vermont in the Denker National Tournament, held in August in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Kudos for counselor
Emily Braggins, a school counselor at Lamoille, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2022 School Counselor of the Year Award by the Vermont School Counselors Association.
Braggins has been a counselor at Lamoille for six years. Prior to coming to Lamoille, she studied at the State University of New York and the University of Rochester.
“Along with her background in mental health and school counseling, Emily brings creativity and thoughtfulness to her work,” principal Bethann Pirie said. “She works to develop and support school systems, often applying her writing and design skills to help communicate information with students and families clearly.”
This award comes with the opportunity to represent Vermont as a possible recipient for the National School Counselor Award, and Braggins would be invited to attend the School Counselor of the Year Gala in Washington, D.C.
Great SHAPE
Health teacher Jeff Robinson was named the 2021 High School Health Teacher of the Year, awarded by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of Vermont.
Robinson has been Lamoille’s health teacher for 24 years. In addition to supporting student learning within the classroom, Pirie said Robinson is a role model for the profession and the community he serves and lives in, as well as for his family and friends.
She said he enjoys exploring nature and the world with his family and an “is innovative and dedicated to helping our youth develop strong health skills.”
In addition to teaching at Lamoille Union, Robinson teaches for Southern New Hampshire University as an action research master instructor.
“Jeff’s ability to creatively brainstorm, give meaningful feedback, and problem-solve solutions are a few of the qualities he is recognized for,” Pirie said.
Artists on the world
Three Lamoille students participated in the Vermont Congressional Arts Competition, with Mae Searles taking home top honors.
Searles’ creation, a collage featuring the ubiquitous smartphone titled “An Unfortunate Truth,” will hang for a year in the Capitol building in Washington
Anna Leigh Kayhart and Hannah de Lima also submitted artwork, with Kayhart earning an honorable mention.
Every spring, participating members of Congress sponsor high school arts competitions in their districts, a tradition started in 1981 by the late Jim Jeffords, who started his career as Vermont’s representative to Congress and ended it as one of the state’s two senators.
