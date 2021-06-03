Lamoille Union High School plans to graduate 105 students at the school’s softball field on Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m.
That is, if the weather holds.
In sunshine and pleasant weather, the ceremony will be held outdoors with each student given six tickets for masked and socially distant guests.
Should the skies turn gray and the weather foul, the ceremony will be moved inside the high school, where only students and essential staff will be allowed.
Come rain or shine, the ceremony will be livestreamed. A link will be posted on the school’s website.
Speeches will be given at the ceremony by the 2021 class’ valedictorian, Erubey Lopez; Rusty Dewees, a speaker appointed by student election; Lamoille North Modified Unified Union superintendent Catherine Gallagher; and Lamoille Union High School interim principal Bethann Pirie.
The national anthem will be sung by Tara Blueter.
