Outside of the two classes directly preceding them, there are few who understand the great adversity that students in the Lamoille Union High School’s Class of 2022 faced on their road to completing their education in the COVID-19 pandemic or the growth, joy and relief found in making it through to the other side.
The students were just sophomores when the March 2020 lockdown pulled a black curtain down on the last months of their school year.
The class spent its junior year in an every-other-day attempt to balance in-person learning and COVID-19 mitigation while awaiting the arrival of vaccines that would not come until the tail end of that school year.
When it seemed like the vaccine had delivered some reprieve, this class spent its senior year navigating a masked return to a new normal. After all the painful mitigation measures, they were still subjected to the post-holiday crush of the Omicron variant wave that resulted in 177 cases of the coronavirus at the school.
It is the adversity and, in turn, resilience that marked the Class of 2022.
“Today illustrates just how important small moments are to all of us,” principal Bethann Pirie said on Saturday at graduation exercises. “Mistakes, successes, challenges and rewards, sad times and moments of joy, a mosaic that is made up of all the small pieces together, forming the picture that you all see before us.”
A large crowd encompassing but clearly extending beyond the immediate families crowded the baseball field, filling the folding chairs and spilling out onto the bleachers.
“While I encourage you to continue to strive for greatness, and to celebrate the big milestones that I know each of you will experience in your life, my message is quite simple: Don’t forget the significance of the small moments, the parts that make us whole,” Pirie said.
Pirie faced the unprecedented challenges alongside this graduating class as she navigated her first full year as head administrator at Lamoille Union, and her meditation on savoring the small pockets of joy in an adverse time set the tone for many of the speakers that morning.
Maggie McGee, Lamoille’s track phenomenon and valedictorian, among other honors, spoke of enduring disappointment after underperforming, by her standards, at the final track and field competition of the year.
Last year, McGee ran the best 300-meter race of her life, she said, but this year, feeling under the weather, she fell behind a runner she had previously lapped for a fifth-place finish. Instead of letting this setback weigh her down, McGee ran a crucial segment of the 400-meter relay race of her life to secure second place for her team.
“I think the lesson I was able to take away from that is that growth really isn’t linear, results don’t tell you the whole story and what you see on paper — what people talk about, what people remember — none of it actually encompasses you as a person and what you’re capable of,” McGee said. “Whether it’s a good day or a bad day, those snapshots don’t capture the true complexity of anything that you do. I think that’s something that’s important to remember in all aspects of life.”
While there was plenty of “Pomp and Circumstance” and a rendition of the national anthem — sung with skill by Kitana Hudgens — the usual musical program deviated from the typical graduation fare with a raucous garage rock jam from the band Trifecta, which was comprised of graduating seniors Ryan Kirkpatrick and Calvin Kontos along with Mitchell Barton.
Former Lamoille Union band teacher Nick Allen was chosen by the class as guest speaker, and he too seemingly came prepared to talk about life’s unexpected journey and meeting the challenges along the way.
With a winking humor the graduates were clearly familiar with, Allen spoke of the unlikely path he took into adulthood as a troublemaking student to a young tuba player moving to Vermont during his “quarter life crisis” and the life-altering time spent leading this crop of students from the seventh grade nearly to their graduation.
The light speech hit an emotional climax when Allen shared that his young daughter had been born with cancer and the lessons that she taught him as he encouraged his audience to embrace change and aspire to growth, not perfection.
“No matter what you’re doing or going through in life, just remember that you can always be better. You can always grow, and you can always learn,” Allen said. “It’s OK to look at those people who ask you, ‘What’s your plan? What are you doing? Where are you going with your life?’ and tell them, ‘I don’t know, but I’m going to learn and I’m going to grow from whatever the next step may be.’”
After the speeches were finished, diplomas handed out and awards acknowledged, the flinging of the caps in the air felt like a sigh of relief from a set of graduates that had lived through strange times.
“It’s been a challenging two years, not just this year, but two years,” Pirie said after the ceremony. “It was worth it, it’s all worth it. I think that today, being able to come together as a community and show our students that their hard work and everything they put in over the years is worth it and the number of community members that came shows how much we value our students.”
