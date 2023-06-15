The prevailing theme for the Lamoille Union High School class of 2023 graduation was simple: Do what makes you happy and surround yourself with people that feel like home.
The Green Mountain Technology & Career Center was packed Saturday morning as teachers, parents and community members sent the class of 2023 off into the world, but not without a few happy tears and reminiscent words about the trials and joys of the last four years.
Surviving high school in the midst of a catastrophic global pandemic was just one accomplishment for the class that has been dubbed as “fierce advocates for the things they hold important.” Of the 93 graduates, nearly half are graduating either Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, or Cum Laude.
“Throughout your journey here, you have again and again shown your resilience, adaptability and courage,” superintendent Catherine Gallagher said. “We live in times that serve as poignant reminders of how adversity can strike at a moment’s notice, but how you handle such unexpected events and what you do to impact your communities in a positive way is the gift, challenge and responsibility.”
For class valedictorian Anna Gale, the future can only be paved by taking a good look at the little moments in life, the moments that bring the most joy. Like the day she realized she could run 17 miles without stopping, or the day she finally saw improvement in her skiing technique, or learning to sew, and the nights that turned to early mornings spent talking with friends and swimming in the Lamoille River.
“It really is so, so cool to see how different things can make people so happy, and while I might not center my life around recreating these exact moments in the future, I have learned from that that I really value happiness in my life,” she said. “This might not be the answer to what you want to be when you grow up, but it will certainly help guide us down the right path.”
The student’s chosen guest speaker, English teacher Keith McKenna, reminded them that uncertainty is the only thing that is certain in this life, and in reality, no one has it all figured out.
“I think that’s one of the greatest lessons we have learned over the last few years — uncertainty and how to live with it,” he said. “The only thing to do with uncertainty is to embrace it and accept it.”
He recalled his first day walking the high school halls as an English teacher for the school four years ago right as this class entered freshman year.
“You have grown from snotty little 9th graders doing TikTok dances in the back of my classroom to actual young adults that I am happy to call my friends,” McKenna said holding back tears.
Quoting from the ending of one of the first reading materials he assigned for the class, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” he said, “I am not sure if I will have time to write any more letters, because I might be too busy trying to participate. So, if this does end up being my last letter, please believe that things are good with me and even if they’re not they will be soon enough,” he read.
He added, “However, if you do choose to write or text or just show up unannounced, Lamoille will always be here for you and I will always be here for you, and for the last time I say, ‘goodbye my friends.’”
