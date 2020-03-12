A group of high school students, staff and family members from Lamoille County are safely home and being monitored by the Vermont Department of Health, almost two weeks after returning abruptly from a school trip to Italy.
The trip was cut short because of growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak there and across the globe.
The 21 Lamoille Union High School students, staff and family members were on a school trip to Italy — primarily the area around Rome — when coronavirus cases began to spike in that country. The group left for Italy on Feb. 23 and was slated to return on March 3, but came home early after a warning from the U.S. government.
All 21 people were back in the United States by Saturday night, Feb. 29.
Watching the warnings
Cat Gallagher, the Lamoille North school superintendent, said she and other school administrators were in constant contact with the Vermont Department of Health and other state and federal agencies while the group was in Italy, monitoring the spread of the disease and staying up to date on any travel recommendations.
The Lamoille Union group was traveling around central and southern Italy, far from the areas in northern Italy around Milan and Venice where large-scale outbreaks were reported. Everyone seemed to feel any risk to the members of the group was low.
“Our students were not in northern Italy,” Gallagher said. “Italy is about the size of California. It’s large, and none of our travelers were in impacted areas.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Controls maintains a Travel Health Notice advisory scale for foreign countries to advise travelers of any potential health dangers associated with international travel. When the Lamoille Union party left Feb. 23, Italy was still at Level 1 — exercise normal precautions. Italy was upgraded to Level 2 — exercise increased caution — by the end of that weekend, and then was later upgraded to Level 3 — reconsider travel.
“At the point we sent them, there were no travel restrictions,” Lamoille Union Principal Brian Schaffer said. “It was just the beginning of a story.”
The trip went as planned for several days, with regular check-ins by staff and chaperones with Gallagher and Schaffer, who were themselves in constant contact with the travel agency that was coordinating the trip, and with state and federal health officials.
“I spoke to the American embassy in Italy and EF Tours twice a day, the teachers leading the trip three times a day,” and regularly updated the families of the travelers, Gallagher said.
On Feb. 28, a social media post indicated that the day’s trip had been a success and the group would head to Vatican City the next day. But the following morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control upgraded the Italy travel advisory to Level 3 — reconsider travel.
That led to an immediate decision to bring the group home as soon as possible.
Gallagher’s constant communication with state and federal officials paid off with an early warning that day.
“I was notified before it was on the CDC website,” Gallagher said, and once EF Tours, the group’s travel agency, was aware of the change it moved quickly to get the Vermonters out of Italy.
“Within five hours of the Level 2 alert being raised to Level 3, they were on their way to the airport in Rome, and home,” Gallagher said.
It’s standard practice for EF Tours to remove groups from countries if the travel advisory reaches Level 3, and the Lamoille Union group was the first that the agency got out of Italy that day.
“They were very responsive to our calls, queries and directions,” Schaffer said.
On Saturday morning at 1:57 a.m. Eastern Standard Time — 6:57 a.m. in Italy — another social media post stated the group was on its way to the airport for a flight home at 9:05 a.m. Italian time. The flight landed in Newark, N.J., at about 1:40 p.m. on Saturday and all 21 people boarded a bus that headed straight for Hyde Park. At 8:50 p.m., the bus hopped off I-89 in Waterbury, and everyone arrived home that night.
Self monitoring
As of Tuesday, there was only one confirmed case of coronavirus in Vermont, in Bennington County.
By the time the Lamoille Union group got home, the Vermont Department of Health was recommending that travelers self-monitor and seek medical attention if sick, but there was no recommendation that they stay home or self-isolate.
“The Vermont Department of Health said they’d be checking in with all 21 people periodically, or more as needed,” Gallagher said. She’s not sure just how often because that information isn’t available, but she could confirm that, as of Tuesday, no one in the six towns in the Lamoille North Supervisory Union — Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville — had been flagged as possibly having coronavirus.
Tougher rules
Government health officials changed their recommendations for travelers returning from China, Italy, South Korea or Iran soon after the Lamoille Union group got home.
Anyone returning from those countries on or after March 4 is being asked to stay home, self-isolate and monitor their health for the 14-day incubation period.
The people on the Lamoille Union trip did not fall under that recommendation, though, so students were allowed and encouraged to return to school on Wednesday, March 4, the first day of school after February vacation, if they felt healthy.
“They were absolutely welcome back in school,” Gallagher emphasized.
In fact, a public school like Lamoille denying access to any students based on “feelings or opinions,” related to someone possibly being sick and not guidance or recommendations from state agencies, “is not legal,” Gallagher said. Schaffer added that doing so would likely qualify as discrimination or harassment.
Lamoille Union is being vigilant about any signs of sickness. A high fever is one of the main symptoms of coronavirus, and the school nurse is checking temperatures for anyone who is feeling ill, Schaffer said, even if they haven’t traveled.
If someone shows symptoms associated with coronavirus — high fever, coughing, shortness of breath — the next step would be to seek medical attention, and possibly to avoid going out in public until a proper test can be performed and the results are available.
A negative test means someone has the all-clear. If a test is positive then the Department of Health would notify the patient, health care provider and the local school district, Gallagher said. That’s how she would know if anyone in the district was sick, whether they’d traveled or not, and they’ve received no such notification.
“All is well on our front,” Gallagher said on Wednesday morning, March 11.
The 21 people on the Italy trip are already near the end of the 14-day incubation period, and so far so good, Gallagher said.
Student privacy
Educators are loath to divulge information that could identify a student on the best of days. So, when it comes to a global outbreak, it’s no surprise that school officials want to make sure students are shielded from the spotlight.
The fear about coronavirus “is spreading faster than the virus,” Gallagher said, and the Lamoille Union staff have standard bullying and harassment procedures to deal with any blowback against the travelers.
“I am very sensitive to those students and families who decided to dedicate time, money and resources to further their own individual learning,” Schaffer said. Fears of the coronavirus are being compounded by the fact that the common flu is making its annual rounds through Lamoille County, and questions and concerns about the disease are rampant, according to Schaffer. He wants to be sure that those fears and worries don’t translate into something more.
“It’s not OK to target an individual because they may have a physical condition, COVID-19 (coronavirus) or other,” Schaffer said. “Gossip and rumors are going to fly. Our job is to provide a calming element, and getting everyone back into a routine helps to assuage those fears.”
No school closures yet
No schools in Lamoille County have closed because of the coronavirus, but a few schools across Vermont have temporarily shut down, typically for deep cleans.
Gallagher said she’s received several questions about why her schools aren’t following suit. and says she and other local superintendents are following the guidance of the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Department of Health when it comes to school closures. Right now, the guidance says to remain open unless there’s a reason not to.
“Everything could change overnight, and we could be told to close,” Gallagher conceded. “We don’t make that decision,” but both state agencies are providing daily updates, tips and guidance.
“We hope that the decision to close schools would not be a unilateral one,” said Adam Rosenberg, superintendent of schools in the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union.
Gallagher said she’s regularly fielding questions from parents and residents about how to handle their children if they seem at all sick, even if they haven’t traveled anywhere. She gives the same answer, every time.
“If you’re concerned, seek medical advice,” she said.
More intense cleaning efforts are being made in local schools, and if there’s a shutdown Lamoille North is working on ways for students to receive the meals they normally get at school.
Gallagher, Rosenberg and Lamoille South superintendent Tracy Wrend work closely together, since there is regular interaction among students — including at sports events, and the high schools that send students to the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center, housed at Lamoille Union.
“We support each other in our shared responsibility,” Wrend said.
Rosenberg said they are in constant contact about rumors and concerns. He and his team have also been prepping for possible school closings and working to promote better health practices.
“Wash your hands; if you’re sick, stay home”; and practice good general hygiene, Rosenberg said.
Other trips
A planned Lamoille North trip to Quebec in May is likely a no-go, Schaffer said, and even trips to other corners of Vermont could be on hold.
“There’s a lot to gain by travel, but right now, for safety reasons,” it’s being curtailed, Schaffer said.
Cancellations include at least one trip to the next town over. Tuesday night, Lamoille Union Middle School pulled the plug on an eighth-grade trip to the Community College of Vermont in Morristown planned for next week.
Another pair of middle school events were also off the table Wednesday — a conference called “Beyond Bullying” at Champlain College and the Northeast Music Festival in Newport.