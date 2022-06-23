There’s a burgeoning national education crisis, as teachers and staff, burned out from more than three years of a pandemic, political polarization and gun violence, rethink whether it’s all worth it.
Turnover in the Lamoille South school district this year doesn’t alarm first-year superintendent Ryan Heraty — out of the 350 employees across the three-town district, 33 employees resigned or retired at the end of the school year — but he said the district isn’t immune to these stressors.
“I think, anywhere around the country, you’ll hear educators saying this has been the hardest year in history and in their personal career,” he said. “I think a lot of it had to do with anticipating that it was going to be the year that we were returning to normal, and everything was going to be great again.”
It seemed society had given the government a pass during that first school year of the pandemic — grumbling but acquiescing to mask mandates and remote schooling — but in the most recent one, Heraty could sense some polarization.
“It started to feel more and more complicated around how we educate our kids,” he said. “That feels heavy and stressful for our administrators and people in our schools.”
Nearly half of the departing faculty and staff, 16 of them, started with the district in 2019 or later — all of them have dealt with education during a pandemic since their very first year in Lamoille South.
Of the 33 people leaving Lamoille South, only 13 of them are teachers — some of whom are retiring, some moving out of state, and some contemplating a career change.
“We’ve somehow bucked the national trend, and I feel really fortunate for that,” Peoples Academy principal Phil Grant said.
Sticking to it
Seven Lamoille South employees, spread all over the district, in both the schools and the central office, have been with the district for at least 20 years.
• Janet Godin, Stowe Middle and High School nurse, started in 1986.
• Rita Angione, PA speech language pathologist, 1992.
• Rachel Duffy, PA literacy teachers, 1993.
• Valerie Sullivan, the district’s director of curriculum and development, 1998.
• Maryanne Hough, Stowe High School administrative assistant, 1999.
• Rosemarie West, Stowe Elementary School teacher, 2001.
• Jen Bickart, PA Spanish teacher, 2001.
Peoples Academy principal Phil Grant said all three of his departing educators — Angione, Bickart and Duffy — have, at one point during their careers, won the University of Vermont Outstanding Teacher award.
“All three of them have been involved at the district level, the school-base level, on teams, and they’re very active, very supportive,” Grant said. “That’s 81 years that’s walking out the door.”
Heraty also said the average term for a principal at a school is three years, and the district only lost one of its six principals — Stowe Elementary’s Nina Slade, who left after three years.
“I think that’s a really good show of stability across the district,” Heraty said.
While administrative turnover can affect student learning — there’s a general resetting of school culture and it can curb momentum of educational initiatives at a school — “teachers, hands down, are the number one impact around student achievement.”
A long-serving school nurse and lunch lady helps, too. Godin, who started at Stowe High in the cafeteria — and on the sidelines as a field hockey coach — said she was able to parlay her decades of working with kids on their physical health to also deal with the mental health issues that arose over the past few years.
“My door was always open to anyone, children or adults,” she said. “There were many, many that I had go through my door over the years.”
Filling the ranks
Hearty and Grant also say they had little trouble filling most of those positions, although it is tougher to find non-licensed workers, like paraprofessionals and custodians.
Heraty thinks a lot of that has to do with the fact that the communities of Elmore, Morristown and Stowe have a history of supporting their school budgets and the district has a reputation of paying competitive wages.
“We can compete with anybody around the state right now when it comes to salaries or hourly rates for, say, our custodians or paras,” he said.
There is concern, however, about the effect of the pandemic or the current volatile political atmosphere on the future for would-be educators. Heraty said education training programs are declining in number, and “a lot of that has to do with the past few years.”
He said students who might consider teaching remember teachers who were seemingly happy and full of energy, which serves as a great recruiting tool for future educators.
“But if your teachers are stressed out all the time and they’re talking about how hard everything is, it’s going to be harder to recruit teachers in the future,” he said. “I think a lot of our students see their teachers as really happy and they see their teachers enjoying Vermont, enjoying their lifestyle and having a work-life balance that’s healthy.”
Showing thanks
Grant said there’s a culture of support at his school that exists both inside the building and around town. Last week, the greater community showed its support, as a small group of parents leaned on the community to pull off a huge Lamoille South employee appreciation night, held at Trapp Family Lodge.
“They didn’t even hesitate. “They were such believers in thanking the staff,” parent Wendy McCreight said of Kristina von Trapp and Walter Frame, who have kids in the school system. “They said we just have to raise the money for the food.”
The group raised the money for the food and then some — Sage Goat Farm donated cheese, Ben & Jerry’s donated ice cream, floral farmers in Elmore donated fresh cut flowers. Even the musicians who performed that evening donated their time and were joined by some students who sang “You Will Be Found” from the musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
There were lawn games like croquet and cornhole and there was a planned activity where all school employees were asked to share an idea or dream about something they would like to have in their job “if they had more time, money or hands,” according to organizer Tess Rawson.
McCreight said most wishes were for little things “that bring more joy to the classroom.” Or to the bus, McCreight said, recalling a bus driver who wrote that he wanted a little stuffed animal to sit on the dashboard of his bus.
Rawson said the group is compiling all those wishes and, with the community’s help, hopes to make them come true.
“I think we all felt strongly that we not only wanted to recognize the staff and have them feel seen, but also heard,” Rawson said.
Heraty said he was impressed by the turnout — about 200 people came out for the dinner, a sizable portion of the roughly 350 employees in the Lamoille South system.
He was even more impressed at the level of community involvement needed to pull off the event within about a week.
“I think a lot of people have had a lot of ups and downs this year, as far their own personal struggles with COVID and missing out on a lot of family time, and then coming back to school and seeing a lot of the kids that were really struggling, and having to navigate that piece was really hard,” he said. “So, at the end of the year, to have this event, it just felt really, really good and positive.”
