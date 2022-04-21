Lamoille South teachers have signed a new contract for the next three school years.
The agreement offers a 4 percent increase over the first two years and a 3.5 percent increase during the last year.
Lamoille South Educators’ Association president Ian Shea said, “Our association is pleased with this well-negotiated contract and feel that the hard work of our educators is reflected in these terms. The longevity of this agreement is also noteworthy in that both the school board and our negotiation team will be able to focus our time and energy on students and learning.”
According to a press release, Lamoille South Unified Union officials said the contract “balances the need for fiscal responsibility while also recognizing the impact of inflation and the need to provide fair compensation.”
“Over the past three years, we have been reminded more than ever of the critical role our educators play in the academic and social-emotional growth of our children,” superintendent Ryan Heraty said. “As a district we are incredibly grateful for the dedication and flexibility of our educators through these extremely challenging times. A three-year contract will allow us to focus on the important work at hand while we recover from the pandemic and move our community forward with a strong sense of stability.”
