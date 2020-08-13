Morristown, Stowe and Elmore public school students will only be on campus two days a week, and they will have to get used to seeing only half of the student body while in school.
The Lamoille South school district tweaked its re-opening plan Monday by changing the four-day in-school blueprint to a split attendance model. Under the new model, half of the students will attend school Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half will attend Tuesday and Friday.
The “cohorts” will be set up before classes start Sept. 8, and will designed so that members of the same family will be on the same schedule.
No students will be on campus on Wednesdays, which will be reserved for remote learning only, and serve as a time for educators to regroup and figure out what’s working with their teaching methods — and what isn’t. It will also give custodial staff a day to deep clean the schools and give staff a day to tinker with safety measures in the schools.
The district is also considering a 1:30 p.m. dismissal time, which would shorten the school day — and widen the gap between classes and after-school activities — by at least an hour.
This leaves students with three days of remote learning every week, albeit a version that is much more thought-out than the frantic pivot that teachers were forced to do when the pandemic shut down schools from mid-March until the end of the previous school year.
Penny Jones, school board member from Elmore, pointed out that parents will have to either stay home with the kids, especially the younger ones, or find someone who can in their stead.
Stowe parent George Wheelwright, who has a senior and a fourth grader in Stowe schools, emphasized the importance of making sure kids wear masks.
“I can’t see how this will work without a stringent mask policy,” he said.
Superintendent Tracy Wrend emphasized the plan is short term, not a semester-, trimester- or year-long plan — a way to learn and practice new ways of being together. The district will consider expanding the in-person schedule at least three weeks into the school year, following a review of safety and health routines, social and emotional support systems and morning drop-off procedures and health screening (like temperature checks).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.