The Lamoille South school district has selected its next superintendent, its third in 35 years.
The district school board, which represents Elmore, Morristown and Stowe, on Tuesday picked Ryan Heraty to replace superintendent Tracy Wrend, who is stepping down at the end of June after 14 years at the helm.
Heraty has been the principal at Union Elementary School in Montpelier since 2018.
According to his resume, prior to that, he was principal at Arthur T. Cummings Elementary School in Winthrop, Mass. Prior to that, he was a special education teacher in Massachusetts.
“I believe that public school is the greatest opportunity for establishing an equitable environment where all children can be provided with limitless futures and endless opportunities,” Heraty said in a statement Wednesday. “As educators, we have a responsibility to work genuinely with our community to design systems, structures, and experiences that make this dream a reality.”
Heraty was chosen over Jacquelyn Tolman, the current director of learning and instructional impact in the Essex Westford School District.
In the vote Tuesday night to hire Heraty, Elmore board member Penny Jones abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.
Lamoille North has had only two superintendents during the past 35 years. Prior to Wrend, Alice Angney held the post for 21 years.
Wrend is resigning at the end of June after a tumultuous last few years. She struck a deal with the school board in January to step down a year earlier, but will still be paid her full salary and benefits over the next year — effectively, the district will be paying for two superintendents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.