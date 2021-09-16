The Lamoille South school district claims a high vaccination rate among its staff and students, but is not tracking actual numbers or requiring vaccinations, even as other school districts have chosen to do so.
The school board last week discussed whether to require all teachers and staff be vaccinated to continue working.
The reaction? A mixed bag.
Erica Loomis, a board member from Stowe, said she works in health care and “fully supports” policy that would require employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested every seven days. She said kids, especially those under 12 years old, don’t have the choice, yet the adults who educate them do.
“Children’s safety is our responsibility while they’re in school, and we need to do everything possible to keep the kids in school and keep the kids healthy,” Loomis said.
Alan Ouellette, another Stowe board member, said he also works in health care, and his employer is going to start terminating people who don’t get vaccinated by the end of November.
Dick Shanley of Morristown echoed Ouellette’s stance, adding a lot of companies are making vaccinations a condition of employment.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the safety of the students, and to just exempt the staff and teachers from that is a little bit of hypocrisy,” Shanley said.
Tiffany Donza of Stowe and Penny Jones of Elmore weighed in against it.
“I am adamant against mandating a vaccine,” Donza said. “That whole concept baffles me.”
Jones said she is in favor of testing, should teachers opt out of getting a jab. Donza said she’s also “on the fence” regarding testing but could be more easily convinced to mandate that.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty said students were all given forms toward the beginning of the school year to collect information about vaccination status for them and their families. Heraty said they aren’t required to fill them out, but it is helpful information.
“If we have a positive case, we need to determine right away who are the students that have to quarantine and who are the students that stay at school,” Heraty told the school board last week.
He added, “We don’t get to make that decision.”
Rather, he said, the Vermont Department of Health makes the decision, based on “pertinent information” provided by the school district. He said if a student at one of the schools tests positive, either the department calls up the school — or vice versa — and it will then be up to the school to perform the contact tracing and inform the families who needs to quarantine at home.
Donza said her frustration, and that of other parents, is “none of the contacts ever panned out” when tracing was done last year.
Parent Sara Farley told the board that if a student decides not to fill out the vaccine form, they would then be assumed to be unvaccinated and would have to quarantine after close contact.
“It doesn’t sound very voluntary if there is a consequence to not participating,” Farley said.
Heraty said the health department guidance advises that if a student who has been vaccinated comes into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they need to get tested within three to five days of the exposure, but can remain in school and masked up until their test results come back. He said the district could make things stricter than the health department’s rules, and just make everyone quarantine at home, but that wouldn’t be a popular move.
“What could potentially happen is we will have a lot of students staying home from school who have been vaccinated and have wearing a mask all day long,” Heraty said. “We’ll have a lot of families that will be very upset if their kids have to stay home.”
Survey: safe schools, bad grading system
In other school board business from the Sept. 7 meeting, Heraty shared preliminary data from a recent survey given to the Lamoille South community.
There were 144 responses, from people with students in all the schools, and while the energy and compassion of the teachers ranked high in the “what are we doing well?” categories, there were some concerns that rose to the top.
One of them, proficiency-based learning, remains about as popular as it has been for the past few years, which is to say, not very.
“Families are really feeling frustrated with clarity around the grading system,” Heraty said.
One long, detailed comment was illustrative of that frustration, with the commenter saying that, after every report they receive, they are “left without a sense” of how their kid is performing; it is difficult to decipher where the student is or should be; and it is de-motivating that the highest distinctions aren’t available in some subjects but are in others.
Donza noted that grades used to be given out on roughly a 50-point scale.
“Now it’s basically a three-point scale,” she said.
Taking a separate survey were 155 faculty and staff who responded to a series of “lagging indicators” about school culture. Heraty took cheer in the optimistic outlooks, especially at the beginning of yet another pandemic-era school year.
For instance, 88 percent of the employees said their school is a safe place, and 83 percent of them said students and parents also describe the schools as safe.
Less glowing results came from questions regarding collaboration in common assessments — again, the grading process. Ouellette said that could point toward some of the grading inconsistencies parents were concerned about.
Heraty was particularly happy that 82 percent of employees said they have the adequate materials to teach effectively.
“This is a huge win for us,” he said. “I don’t think there are too many districts around the country that would respond this way.”
