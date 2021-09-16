Four months after Stowe residents voted overwhelmingly to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union school district, partner towns Morristown and Elmore still have not held the necessary votes to let Stowe leave.
Elmore residents may want to follow Stowe’s lead and vote to leave the merged school district, too. Meanwhile, Morristown officials appear to be in no great hurry, suggesting last week they would prefer to wait until Town Meeting Day, next March.
However, as of press time, an informal meeting between Elmore and Morristown officials may yet provide a way to hold the vote this calendar year.
Morristown town clerk Sara Haskins last week told the town selectboard she’d received legal guidance indicating it is the town’s responsibility to hold a vote on whether to allow Stowe to leave the school district.
It was also recommended, Haskins said, that a Town Meeting Day vote would save on election costs and would likely see higher voter turnout than a special election.
“There is no timeline,” Haskins said. “The board is inclined to wait until town meeting, but if Elmore wants to have it sooner, it would work with Elmore.”
Elmore Town Clerk Sharon Draper said this week that there had been a petition last month calling for Elmore to also leave the district, but that petition has been withdrawn. Draper added, though, the petition may be resubmitted.
In a July 27 email to Haskins, Draper said she would prefer to vote on that petition the same day as a vote on Stowe’s withdrawal.
“Whatever way the vote goes, we can let the state board of education decide if it is legal or not,” Draper wrote, adding that, with the petition to withdraw an issue, she’d prefer to not have to open the polls twice — to vote on Stowe’s exit and a separate Elmore withdrawal.
Per state law, if a town votes to leave a merged school district, the other district towns must hold votes to allow it — in their respective towns, but on the same day at the same time.
Bob Beeman, the Morristown selectboard chair, said he and town administrator Eric Dodge met Tuesday with Draper and Elmore selectboard chair Caroline Devore. He said it’s the first time such a meeting, however informal, has taken place, since it took all summer for town officials to get clearer advice that the ball is in their court, not the school district’s.
“We basically tried to start the conversation on how we can start to coordinate all this,” Beeman said Wednesday morning. “We really want to work together with Stowe, too.”
Beeman said it costs between $3,000-$10,000 to hold a special election — “not a big amount of money but also not a small amount” — and there are other big-ticket items that Morristown officials want to put out to voters. Those include whether to allow all-terrain vehicles on town roads, whether to support a marijuana dispensary in town and perhaps a bond for bridge repair.
While there’s not a “burning reason” for Morristown to act quickly, if Elmore residents do indeed petition for withdrawal, then there is a timeline for voting on that, he said.
Beeman thinks there could be a vote on the withdrawal by mid-December but that there are still lots of questions, such as the tax rate implication and the effect on the quality of education should Stowe not be included in the equation anymore.
“People really want to know what they are voting on,” Beeman said.
Not moving fast enough
The vote May 11 for Stowe to leave the Lamoille South Unified Union was overwhelming, 1,068-464 in favor. However, although Stowe’s fate rests in its neighbors’ hands, there has been no followup action in the four months since that vote.
Even that May vote came later than some had hoped. Stowe residents attempted to get the vote on the past Town Meeting Day ballot, but Stowe town officials declined to add it to the Australian ballot, where all business was conducted in lieu of an in-person meeting, due to the pandemic.
For Jim Brochhausen, a Stowe resident and one of the leading proponents of the town’s exit from the merged district, enough time has passed. He thinks Town Meeting Day 2022 is too long to wait and would prefer it get done this fall.
“It seems to me the prudent thing would be to get this business handled this fall. If it fails, then it’s status quo. If it passes, we can look at budgeting for next year,” Brochhausen said. “If you wait until March, and it works out, you’re going to have a fire drill and try to have it done by July 1.”
There’s not a whole lot that people of Stowe can do to coerce the people of Morristown or Elmore to act swiftly, although Brochhausen said he and others will prevail upon the Stowe selectboard to start talks with their Route 100 brethren. He thinks a public records request by Stowe resident Richard Bland may have acted as “the catalyst” for Morristown to talk about the vote at its last selectboard meeting.
Bland, who had originally tried to get the merger withdrawal on Stowe’s Town Meeting Day ballot, requested and received scores of pages of correspondence between Morristown and Elmore officials regarding the merger decoupling. There’s nothing earth-shattering about the correspondence throughout the late spring and the summer, but it does show a decided lack of knowledge among town, school and state officials on who is responsible for shepherding the next vote.
Things became clearer when Lamoille South officials said their own legal counsel basically absolved the school district of any responsibility — it may be about membership in a school district, but it is strictly a town matter.
The Vermont State Board of Education forced Stowe to merge with the already merged Elmore-Morristown school district toward the end of 2018, one of several forced mergers. That merger was fought in the courts and Legislature, but both attempts failed, and the new district became official in July 2019, with a brand new seven-person board comprised of three members each from Morristown and Stowe and one from Elmore.
Brochhausen was a former Stowe School Board member, when such an entity still existed up until June 30, 2019, but decided not to put his name forward for election to the merged board. He and others long opposed merger, even before the state board mandated it, and he thinks it’s not fair to wait too long.
“By kicking the can down the road, so to speak, they are affecting the voters,” he said. “It’s time for Morristown to let their citizens’ voices be heard, and in a timely manner.”
