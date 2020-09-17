The Lamoille South school district has filled all of its teaching positions, assuring students will have some new instructors along with all the familiar faces — all of them half covered by masks.
Despite concerns earlier in the summer about going back to school in person during a pandemic, teachers returned under a single-year contract inked last month.
“Teachers are the backbone of the education system and we are grateful for their service, particularly during this challenging time,” said school board member Penny Jones, of Elmore. “This contract recognizes their invaluable contribution while also weighing the overall cost to taxpayers.”
The agreement was struck Aug. 19 between the district school board and the Lamoille South Educators Association, the union representing teachers formed ahead of this round of contract negotiations. It gives teachers a 2 percent salary increase and reflects new statewide requirements for health insurance.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement on this contract,” said Ian Shea, the union’s president, in a statement. “It is more important now than ever that the hard and invaluable work of teachers is acknowledged. This agreement recognizes the important contribution that educators provide to the Lamoille South community.”
A couple of weeks before the contract was signed, Shea presented the school board survey results indicating that parents and students had very different ideas about in-person learning than teachers did. Only a quarter of students and their families thought remote learning was the better option.
The results flip-flopped when asked about what’s best for educators and their families. More than half favored remote learning; a quarter preferred the hybrid model that got underway last week.
“Different models might be better suited for different age levels or different developmental levels,” Shea said at that Aug. 3 school board meeting. He added, “another tough reality we have to face” is things just won’t be as good as normal, no matter which direction school, and the pandemic, go.
“The critical role that educators play in supporting our students, families and communities has never been so clear,” said superintendent Tracy Wrend. “Our teachers provide our students so much more than academic instruction. From supporting student’s safety and health to fostering their social-emotional wellbeing, teachers are critical in the development of the next generation. This agreement reflects the value that teachers bring, while respecting the challenging economic circumstances and pressures on our community and taxpayers.”
Comings and goings
Wrend said all of the district’s teaching positions have been filled, but there are still 13 vacancies; 11 of those job openings are for instructional support and two are for custodians. She said those positions are being advertised.
“We always need subs, too,” she said, referring to the never-ending struggle — now made harder during the coronavirus pandemic — to find substitute teachers.
Lamoille South saw nearly 40 people leave at the end of last year. Wrend said seven teachers retired and 10 teachers left the district “for love/family or new adventures (not COVID-19).”
Peoples Academy’s long-serving administrative assistant, Janet Sanders, retired, too.
Eighteen new teachers started last week, with most of them in the Morristown schools — four each at the high school and elementary school and five at PA Middle School. Only two new Stowe teachers were hired, one at the elementary school and one at the middle school.
In addition, 20 instructional support staff members have left, with three specialists supporting health and mental health, and five operations staff members —like cafeteria and janitorial worker.
The district hired five new para-educators, one new custodian, and two new administrative support staff, Wrend said in an email last Friday.
Said Wrend, “With split cohorts and hybrid instruction in all schools, we are managing fine with these vacancies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.