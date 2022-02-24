More familiar faces may be visible when students return from winter break after the board of the Lamoille South Unified Union school district decided in a 5-2 vote to make masking at schools in Stowe, Morristown and Elmore optional.
The board voted for this course of action Feb. 15, the same day the Vermont Agency of Education and Gov. Phil Scott announced the state’s universal masking recommendation would expire after Feb. 28.
The first step toward full mask removal, the agency is advising schools to meet a threshold of 80 percent vaccination rate for students before making masking optional.
Preliminary data suggests that the Lamoille South student body is approximately 80 percent vaccinated, according to Superintendent Ryan Heraty, though some of the elementary schools may not have reached that threshold.
Heraty declined to provide specific numbers about the district’s vaccination rate as the agency will publicly provide this data soon for all the state’s school districts and he didn’t want to contradict final results.
Board members Tiffany Donza and Erica Loomis of Stowe, Penny Jones of Elmore and Dave McAllister and Alan Ouellette of Morristown all voted to make masking optional. Board chair David Bickford and Richard Shanley, both of Morristown, dissented.
Those voting to do away with required masking were buoyed by a supportive public; Sara Farley, Susan Connerty, Betsy Rich, Stephanie Clymer, Tim Bettencourt, Julie Bomengen and Tim Bryan all spoke in favor of the optional masking. No one spoke in favor of continuing universal masking.
Masking will still be required on buses, per federal regulations, and the district sent home rapid antigen tests with families so they can test students for COVID-19 before returning from the break.
“Students, teachers and staff members are able to decide how much risk they’re ready to take on,” Heraty said. “We rely on the advice and expertise of the department of health, and that data right now is indicating that we’re in a situation where it’s safe for us to reduce mitigation measures. So, we’re taking all that into our current context, and the board made a decision that they felt was right for our particular environment based on our high vaccination rates and low community transmission at this time.”
This change in guidance now has the potential to create a highly visible set of groups, the masked and the unmasked, in a social milieu where anyone differing from the crowd may be subject to bullying or peer pressure.
Prior to the break, teachers held class-wide conversations to discuss the new guidance change and to prepare students practically and emotionally for the changes, emphasizing that students not yet ready to remove their masks would not be required to do so.
Heraty sat in on one of the sessions at the middle school level.
“I felt like there was a high level of understanding with the students,” he said. “I think they’re going to be OK with the shift. This is one of the biggest shifts in health and safety guidance that we’ve seen this year. This transition is going to take a little bit of time for everyone to become comfortable with, but I think we’re ready for it.”
The decision
Though most of the school board voted to change the masking policy, it was not unanimous.
Shanley, board member and retired school principal, believed following state guidelines to be the best way forward, but voted against optional masking. He wanted to err on the side of caution and was not as enthusiastic about diving into a mask-optional world as his peers.
He disagreed that the district truly had the requisite 80 percent of fully vaccinated students to qualify for the change, particularly in elementary and middle schools where vaccination rates are lower than the high schools or among the adult population.
“I think it’s too soon to just let everybody unmask. If this happens again, then people will say, ‘Well, we did that too soon,’” Shanley said.
Like Bickford, the fellow dissenter on the board, Shanley is also concerned about those still particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 with pre-existing conditions, the immunocompromised and older teachers or staff.
Erica Loomis, a board member who works for health care supply manufacturer Medline, voted to make masks optional.
“I am always thinking of what is best for the kids,” Loomis said. “I work in health care, so I take into account our community vaccination rates, I take into account positivity rates and I am thinking that it’s just time. It’s been two years. It’s all about what’s best for our kids and our community.”
Loomis pointed out that while older people were more likely to die of the virus, kids were not and that the only children at risk of hospitalization suffered from other complicating conditions.
“If you look at any child that has been hospitalized with COVID-19 as one of the conditions, they have other comorbidities. An example would be they have diabetes or they’re obese,” she said.
Loomis said that children were mostly contracting COVID-19 outside of schools, and students could still wear a mask if they wanted to.
When asked if the board might reconsider its decision should a new wave as contagious as the Omicron variant emerge, Loomis said variants will continue to come and go, but communities can’t “wear masks for the next 100 years,” though she did say she will “always do what’s in the best interest of the kids.”
“It’s going to be a choice. A parent’s choice, a child’s choice: Everyone’s going to do what’s right for their family,” she said. “I think we’re going to have a very safe environment, and I think it’s going to be successful.”
No changes north
There will be no changes to the Lamoille North Supervisory District upon return from winter break, according to superintendent Catherine Gallagher.
Mark Nielsen, chair of the district’s school board, said there has been some discussion about the policy change from the agency and his phone has been ringing off the hook, but for now the board won’t address the issue until its next meeting March 14 and the board generally adheres to agency guidance.
Despite a vocal contingent of parents that have advocated for a mask-optional learning environment from the beginning of the school year, Lamoille North faces a more complicated path to policy change than its neighbor district to the south.
Like Heraty, Gallagher is awaiting firm data from the agency to reveal how vaccinated the school district really is, but in general the towns that comprise the Lamoille North school district have a lower vaccination rate than Stowe and Morristown, which have an over 90 percent community vaccination rate.
While Cambridge has comparable rates, Waterville and Hyde Park are at less than 90 percent, Eden is at less than 80 percent and Johnson’s vaccination rate is less than 70 percent.
Regardless of how the data shakes out, it will ultimately be the board’s decision to shift to a mask optional environment. But more towns in the Lamoille North district means more members. A successful vote to change the masking policy would require a quorum of 10 of the 18 board members.
“It’s always good to take a gradual approach to what is a significant change,” Gallagher said. “I just want to make sure that everyone is comfortable with whatever decision is made. I know that the board is very cognizant of the anxieties that people have felt — teaching staff and community — and they will be mindful of any decision making around masking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.