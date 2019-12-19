The Elmore-Morristown and Stowe school districts, as well as the Lamoille South Supervisory Union, ceased to exist July 1, when the Lamoille South Unified Union was born.
Typically, in Vermont school district mergers, the old board would reconvene once more around now to sign off on the final financial audits of their district.
In this case, though, McNeil, Leddy and Sheahan, the law firm acting as legal counsel for Lamoille South, advised that those former boards “do not have the authority to respond to any recommendations or findings” in the audits. Therefore, the lawyers said, the new Lamoille South board is “the appropriate entity to receive” the audits for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
That’s probably a good thing, since the auditors, RHR Smith and Co., found some room for improvement in the Lamoille South Supervisory Union’s books.
According to a “management letter” from the auditors, the old supervisory union could have better documented its cash disbursements for student activities. The letter said checks had been “made payable to cash without documentation showing how the money was used or if the money was redeposited.”
The auditors also said the supervisory union ought to have job descriptions for each type of employee, and they should be reviewed and updated on a regular basis.
And the audit noticed a bank account for the Stowe Booster Club set up at Union Bank using the supervisory union’s employee identification number. “Booster clubs are considered to be legally separate entities with their own” ID numbers, the auditors noted.
Lamoille South finance director Andy Lundeen said the Stowe club used the account solely for its annual golf tournament. He said the Morristown booster club is not included in the district’s accounts.
Lundeen said the final audits for the former Elmore-Morristown and Stowe school districts came back clean.
The auditors said the management letter sent to the supervisory union was meant to “offer opportunities for strengthening internal control and improving operating efficiencies.”