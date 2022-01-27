The gap between how much Elmore, Morristown and Stowe each value their town’s overall real estate portfolio and how much the state feels all that property should be worth continues to widen, which will mean an even higher tax increase tied to a million-dollar school budget hike.
Voters will — either on Town Meeting Day, March 1, or before — choose whether to approve the proposed operating budget of just over $34 million, adopted by the school district last week. That’s a 3.6 percent increase over current spending.
In all three towns, the common level of appraisal, the figure that reflects the difference in market value of home values versus how much the town appraises them, is tanking. This tends to increase property taxes.
Based on the most recent information from the Vermont Department of Taxes, all three towns will see increases in education tax bills.
Using a $100,000 home as a baseline — multiply by five for a half-million-dollar home, and so on — an Elmore resident’s tax bill will increase $140, while Morristown and Stowe will see more modest tax increases, $35 and $69, respectively.
Most of the bump in school expenditures comes from increases in special education and support services, the need for which has been exacerbated by a pandemic that often keeps kids from coming to school, some of whom fall behind in their studies and some in overall development.
Spending on special education instruction is up $363,000, a 6.2 percent increase, compared to just 1.2 percent for regular instruction. Support services are up 5.1 percent, or $546,000.
That last bit is particularly affected by a sharp increase in food services, with $122,000 allocated to eliminate a deficit that is directly attributable to feeding kids during the first year of the pandemic.
The Lamoille South school board this week decided, for the second year in a row, against trucking ballots from all three towns and mixing them together at a central counting location, and instead will allow ballots to be counted by election officials in each of the three towns.
School by school
Although Lamoille South is a merged district, and the overall $34 million budget reflects how much it costs to run the whole thing, there is plenty of variability in how much it’s projected to cost to run each of the schools.
The tiny one-room Elmore School, for instance, has a projected operating budget of only $225,000.
Compare that to the larger elementary schools in Morrisville and Stowe, which cost more than 15 times as much to operate.
Morristown Elementary School’s estimated operating expenses are roughly $5.2 million, an increase of 3.5 percent. In Stowe, it’s estimated the elementary school will cost just under $5 million, much the same as it currently costs, with an estimated uptick of 1.9 percent — Stowe’s special education costs are expected to go up 20 percent, while regular education is down 2.7 percent.
The special education costs at Stowe Middle School are even higher, with a 58 percent increase — again there, regular instruction goes down. It’s projected to cost $3.35 million to run Stowe Middle School, an increase of 8.3 percent.
Peoples Academy Middle Level, meanwhile, sees a more modest increase of 3.5 percent, with regular and special education costs both going up slightly. Total price tag for a year: $4.65 million.
When it comes to the high schools, it’s a case of the older the kids, the more expensive the education, although Peoples Academy is slated to spend less next year than it currently does — a total of roughly $5.2 million, a decrease of 5 percent.
Stowe High’s operating expenses, meanwhile, will go up 4.4 percent, to a total of $4.6 million.
School improvements
There is similar variability in what the different school campuses need for upkeep.
While the Lamoille South board has tasked a committee with coming up with a solid list of capital improvements at the schools, there are plenty of things that need fixing now, or over the next several years.
Sticking just to the next fiscal year, though, here’s what’s on tap for the various schools:
• Morristown Elementary: $35,000 toward reconstructing and repaving the rear parking lot; $50,000 for various heating system upgrades.
• Morristown graded building: $50,000 for HVAC work.
• Peoples Academy: $60,000 for heating and cooling improvements in the top floor science classrooms; $75,000 for HVAC improvements; $160,000 for a partial roof replacement above the cafeteria and shop classroom; $450,000 for reconstruction of the circular driveway directly in front of the high school.
• Stowe Elementary: $10,000 for a new interior door to the pre-kindergarten area off the gym; $175,000 for four new unit ventilators; $50,000 to resurface the rear playground; $10,000 for exterior painting.
• Stowe Middle/High: $25,000 for a new exhaust fan in the gym; $20,000 for a new boiler room switch gear; $15,000 for outside chimney repair; and $75,000 to replace the outside bleachers.
