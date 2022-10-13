The Northern Forest Canoe Trail stewardship crew and community volunteers have completed projects along the Lamoille River to improve safety and access for users and minimize negative impacts on the environment.
Highlights of the work include the construction of access steps and a removable, composting privy at a paddler campsite on McCuin Island, efforts to combat invasive species that threaten the island’s special ecological community and the replacement of a bridge along a portage trail above Crossing Falls.
McCuin is a 3.8-acre island located in the Lamoille River above Dog’s Head Falls in Johnson. The island, characterized by permanent and undisturbed vegetation, provides valuable wildlife habitat and is home to a unique assemblage of plants.
In 2018, as part of its Lamoille River Paddlers’ Trail effort, the Vermont River Conservancy purchased McCuin Island and conveyed it to the town of Johnson to be managed as a preserve and as a stopping point along the Lamoille River Paddlers’ Trail.
The Northern Forest Canoe Trail partnered with the Johnson Conservation Commission to remove Japanese knotweed and honeysuckle on the island, and volunteers joined its stewardship team for parts of the project.
“The carry around Dog’s Head Falls is critical,” Noah Pollock, Northern Forest Canoe Trail’s stewardship director, said. “We got permission to put in a formal one and rebuilt a bridge that provides for safe passage around that drop.”
The Northern Forest Canoe Trail maintains the 740-mile water trail that runs from Old Forge, N.Y., to Fort Kent, Maine, and connects New York, Vermont, Quebec, New Hampshire and Maine. It is the longest inland water trail in the nation and consists of 23 rivers and streams, 59 lakes and ponds, 45 communities and 65 portages.
