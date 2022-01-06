An extensive mold problem was discovered at Belvidere Central School and the Lamoille North Supervisory Union is going to pay $75,000 to remediate it.
At a mid-December meeting of the Lamoille North school board, facilities director Dylan Laflam said the building was infested with mold after it was initially discovered in one of the classrooms.
The remediation, which will take 16 weeks, was paid for with $42,760 from Belvidere’s dedicated reserve fund and another $29,260 from the district’s capital reserve fund. Laflam said that waiting to remediate the mold would only lead to more expensive problems.
Though she initially motioned to approve the expenditure, Johnson school board representative Katie Orost was the sole no vote against funding the mold remediation after it was revealed the Belvidere school’s future use remains uncertain.
School board representatives from Cambridge abstained from the vote.
Laflam said there was no long-term plan for the building, but it could not be returned to the town in its current condition.
The school only serves pre-kindergarten students in the Waterville-Belvidere area and the already small handful of students using the building collapsed when the pandemic arrived.
In the 2019-2020 school, prior to the pandemic, 12 to 15 students attended the school. When the 2021-2022 school year began, only three students remained at the Belvidere school, while two students attended Cambridge Elementary and a few others attended other schools, according to the district’s business manager Deborah Clark.
There are currently seven pre-kindergarten students in the Belvidere-Waterville area. Two are attending a program at Johnson Elementary School, the two in Cambridge remain and three others are attending programs outside of the Lamoille North district.
It will be up to the school board to decide if there will be a place for the Belvidere school in the Lamoille North district or if they will attempt to part with it.
“We’d like to see that the building is being utilized, but at this point, everything’s in the school district’s hands. So, we’ll just kind of wait and see what they determine is the best use for the building at this point,” said Earl Domina Jr., chair of the Belvidere Selectboard.
Central office move
While the district is making planned HVAC updates to some buildings using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, the central office will move soon due to carbon dioxide issues.
With options like building a new office or renovating the current office too cost prohibitive, Laflam and the district decided to explore a new lease for an office.
Laflam identified the former P.H. Edwards furniture building, built in 1891 and undergoing renovations, as an ideal location for the central office, but the board instructed him to continue the search for the sake of due diligence, according to meeting minutes.
Clark said the district was still hoping to conclude the search for a new home in mid-January and have the board act on the matter in February, but that such a complex endeavor could easily get an extended timeline.
Jeff Hunsberger, who represents Eden on the school board, wondered if the Belvidere school could be used as a central office, but Laflam said the site has poor internet and would need a complete retrofit.
