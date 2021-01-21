Education spending looks like it could be level-funded for several schools in Lamoille County next year.
The total combined education spending for the Lamoille North merged district, which includes and oversees elementary schools in Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville, plus Lamoille Union middle and high school, is proposed at $25,574,226 for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That figure is actually $21,550 — or .08 percent — less than the current education spending total for the merged district.
But, that isn’t expected to keep tax rates level, as several outside factors are poised to drive property tax bills across the six-town district up despite attempts by school officials to control education spending.
The Lamoille North merged school board approved its budget proposal at a Jan. 11 meeting.
Now those proposals will go before voters across the six towns in the district — Belvidere is also a full member and Cambridge is a member at the middle and high school level — for ballot votes on Tuesday, March 2.
Cambridge operates its own elementary school district, and voters in that town will receive a separate budget ask for that.
Lamoille North’s total education spending is split into two pieces; an elementary budget that funds the four schools in the district and a middle and high school budget for Lamoille Union.
The district’s proposed merged elementary district budget is $12,146,299, which is about 1 percent — roughly $123,000 — more than current spending.
The budget proposal for the middle and high school is $13,427,927, roughly $145,000 — or 1 percent again — lower than the current budget.
Balancing the budget
Expenses are up for both portions of the total budget for the merged district, and non-tax revenues increased substantially, a result of a nearly $1 million surplus used as revenue by the school board in hopes of offsetting an expected statewide property tax spike.
Heading into budget season, state officials were projecting school districts would see an average tax rate increase of 9.5 cents as Vermont continues to battle COVID-19 and the economic impact of the pandemic.
Lamoille North business manager Deb Clark explained that the school board decided to use a total of $800,000 in those unused surplus funds as revenues in the proposal for next year.
“Typically, we allocate the majority of any surpluses or reserves in to capital reserve funds,” Clark said, but this year the school board felt it was better to use the money immediately to balance the budget.
Of the surplus, $368,394 was used in the proposed elementary budget to help limit that increase while $431,606 was applied to the middle and high school budget.
Clark said the end goal was to “hold down the tax rate as much as possible.”
A remaining $273,680 — of the unused surplus money — was held out of the current budget proposal and its purpose will be voted on.
It could be placed in a special capital reserve fund for future projects in the district, which has a current balance of a little more than $150,000.
Clark also said that the board used a total of $660,000 in other unused funds from previous years to help keep the supervisory union budget, and subsequently what the supervisory union bills out to the individual school districts, lower.
The supervisory union assessment billed out to the Lamoille North school districts a total of $3,766,353, about 0.8 percent less than the current year.
What’s the impact?
Lamoille North’s proposed budget is expected to create a blanket local homestead property tax rate for the district of $1.6344 per $100 of property value.
That expected rate is 5.6 cents higher than the current rate of $1.5778. While that is a substantial hike, Clark said the board’s use of surplus funds meant the tax rate didn’t jump as much as the nearly 10 cents state prognosticators had forecasted.
The estimated blanket tax rate of $1.6344 for Lamoille North is not the final homestead rate for each of the towns within the merged district. Final rates won’t be determined and applied until much later in 2021; calculated using each town’s common level of appraisal.
That measures how closely a town values its real estate compared to what the state estimates fair market value to be. Paired with final budget numbers and statewide factors, a different rate is applied in each town and could vary greatly.
Right now Clark’s figures show estimated tax rates ranging from $1.6468 in Johnson up to $1.7841 in Belvidere, resulting in higher bills for property owners despite level-funded education spending in the district.
Town by town
In Johnson, the estimated rate of $1.6468 would add roughly $65 dollars to the current tax bill of a $100,000 piece of property.
In Belvidere, the estimated rate of $1.7841 could add $154 per $100,000 of property value to current property tax bills.
The increases in Eden, Hyde Park and Waterville fall somewhere in between those; Eden’s new estimated rate could add roughly $104 per $100,000 of property value, Hyde Park’s could add $145 and Waterville’s could add $142.
