The Lamoille North Supervisory Union school district is retaining its top-level administrative staff despite a trend of departures elsewhere in the state.
The district is saying goodbye, however, to 38 teachers and other staff, 15 of whom are retiring.
The list of retiring staff members includes Abigail Amer, Eden Central School’s nurse; Douglass Boardman, academics teacher at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center; Thomas Button, an English teacher at Lamoille Union High School; Kelly Keefe, a special education teacher at Lamoille Union; Anne McPherson, a school counselor in Eden; Heidi Rich, a science teacher at Lamoille Union; James Roy, a math teacher at Lamoille Union; Carol Towle, a music teacher at Waterville Elementary School and Eden; Carol-Lynn Willean, a STEM teacher at Lamoille Union Middle School; Robin Wright, a school librarian in Waterville; Karen Aither, a receptionist and Medicaid clerk at Hyde Park Elementary School; Deborah Arel, an administrative assistant in Waterville; Brian Towle, maintenance supervisor in Waterville; and Cheryl Michaud, a special education administrative assistant at the district’s central office.
The district is also seeing the departure of 15 non-retiring teachers and eight support staff, which includes paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers and library aides.
The list of upper-level administrative staff who will stay on includes Lamoille Union principal Bethann Pirie, who was officially appointed to the job during the school year after being appointed interim principal last school year.
The school board’s final hiring committee will meet June 6 as the district looks to replace some of the positions left open by outgoing staff.
