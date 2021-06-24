Lamoille North school district has announced some key staffing changes.

Bethann Pirie is the new interim principal at Lamoille Union High School.

She has been dean of students at Lamoille Union High School this year and will take the helm as principal July 1.

Pirie was a classroom teacher at Hyde Park Elementary School for eight years. During her time at there, Pirie served on the school’s leadership team, acted as the athletic coordinator and facilitated the community connections Committee.

She holds a master’s in education and an advanced certificate with administrative endorsement.

“Bethann’s true passion is for engaging and building effective partnerships within the community, and those partnerships are formed out of trust and built on shared understandings, common goals and a vision for the future,” said Superintendent Catherine Gallagher in a press release.

“She is committed to fostering the growth of accountability and respect among all stakeholders and students.”

She replaces Brian Schaffer, who resigned as principal in March.

Elizabeth Goodman has been named interim principal at Eden Central School.

Goodman, of Cambridge, has been a teacher at Eden Central for the past 20 years. This spring she completed the St. Michael’s College educational leadership internship and the certificate of advanced graduate studies program. She holds a master’s degree in education degree and bachelor’s degree in Spanish.

“Her philosophy is that every day the work as educators needs to be centered on the needs of the students — cognitively, physically and emotionally, and that the most important job of an educational leader is to create a school community that inspires learning for all,” said Gallagher.

She starts July 1.

Melinda Mascolino is the district’s new director of early childhood education.

Mascolino, of Hyde Park, also starts her new job July 1. She served as principal at Eden Central School for the past five years. She was assistant principal at Newport City Elementary School and had been a special educator for most of her 29 years of teaching.

She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education with a focus in special education, as well as a certificate of advance study of education from University of Vermont.

“Melinda is deeply committed to increasing student success by looking closely at the connections between data, instructional practices and time provided for student mastery,” said Gallagher.