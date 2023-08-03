In the wake of catastrophic flooding in early July that hit the Lamoille North School District communities of Cambridge and Johnson particularly hard, the school board decided to postpone a vote on a multi-million bond for a new central office, child care and athletics project on Cricket Hill.

The vote was set for September, but at a late July school board meeting district superintendent Catherine Gallagher said that she and school board chair Mark Nielsen, after realizing how many families were affected by the flood, decided to postpone the vote.

