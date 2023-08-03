The vote was set for September, but at a late July school board meeting district superintendent Catherine Gallagher said that she and school board chair Mark Nielsen, after realizing how many families were affected by the flood, decided to postpone the vote.
“Thinking about the bond vote was not where these families’ energy should or would be focused,” Gallagher said, echoing Nielsen’s sentiments.
The board opted to postpone the bond vote for at least six months.
Project cost projections range between $13.9 million and $16.1 million. It will include a new central office with attached pre-kindergarten classrooms, an athletic area and a handful of other new construction and repair projects at the district’s Hyde Park campus.
The current central office on Cricket Hill still presents issues and action will likely be taken at the board’s August meeting. Gallagher said that the office reeked from moisture over the wet summer, carpets needed to be replaced, old heat registers needed to be ripped out or capped and repaired, and an information technology closet needs to be inspected for dryness. But less occupancy over the summer reduced the building’s carbon dioxide problems, which presumably will return once staff returns in the fall.
Meanwhile, the district has been preparing to welcome students back as some of its communities still deal with the effects of the flood.
Rene Thibault, the district’s director of communications, has been an active participant on the Lamoille County Flood Recovery Team and has offered equipment and space for emergency services and supply distribution at both Cambridge and Johnson elementary schools, both of which have now closed or will soon close as emergency centers. Thibault has also kept principals and administrators updated on the post-flood situation as it has evolved.
Within days of the flooding, according to Thibault, principals at Lamoille North schools reached out to offer immediate support and found that 13 families with children enrolled in the district had been affected, though there could be more who did not or were unable to respond.
“As Cambridge and Johnson were our most impacted communities, we’re already planning to keep the teachers in those schools in close contact with the families of affected students,” Thibault said. “We will wrap around these students and families to provide as much support as possible to make sure their back-to-school experience is a positive one and hopefully one that brings some level of normalcy back to their worlds.”
Thibault also said that individual plans for support will likely come together during the first week of the 2023-2024 school year, when staff members and teachers are able to assess needs and address student concerns on a case-by-case basis.
