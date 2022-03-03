Voters approved the Lamoille North school district’s cumulative budget of about $30 million on Tuesday, nearly $2 million more than the year prior.
The elementary school budget of approximately $15 million was narrowly approved with a vote of 469-443.
The budget for the middle and high school passed the approximately $15.5 million budget with a better margin, 1041-471.
Green Mountain Technical and Career Center’s budget of about $3 million passed as well, 1173-335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.