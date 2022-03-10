As of March 7, students and teachers at schools in the Lamoille North school district were allowed to mask on and mask off.

In a unanimous decision made by the district’s school board at a special meeting March 2, all 18 board members voted to follow suit with the general guidelines easing masking restrictions being put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Vermont Department of Health.

Part of the equation was the simple untenability of holding on to strict masking guidelines as the broader world eased them.

“Think about this: We find out the Friday before we come back from break that there is no longer a mask mandate for buses, per federal regulation,” superintendent Catherine Gallagher said. “How easy would it be for us to continue to enforce something that we’re not able to enforce on school buses?”

Lamoille North teachers were split on the issue. Co-president of the teachers union Gail Whitman said results of a survey of teachers showed that 42 percent were comfortable without masks, another 42 percent said they uncomfortable with a no mask environment and 16 percent took no stance.

Gallagher said that this split was represented in the general district population as well, with about half removing their masks as soon as the restrictions were lifted and the other half holding onto their mask-wearing habits, which surprised the superintendent.

Eric Hutchins, a social studies teacher at Lamoille Union High School who has been a vocal commentator on COVID-19, at the March 2 meeting called Gov. Phil Scott passing the buck to schools unfair but believed the board would continue to follow good health guidance.

While the Lamoille South school district’s board voted for optional mask guidelines as its district schools reached high enough vaccination rates, Gallagher found the initial data on her schools’ rates to be clearly flawed. Long-awaited data on vaccination rates from the department of health has yet to be released to the public.

While clearly frustrating, Gallagher has come to see vaccination data as the less important vector. She’s asked families to self-report vaccination status and doesn’t believe the district has reached the 80 percent benchmark recommended for easing mask restrictions.

“Does it matter what the vaccination rate is?” Gallagher said. “If we’re looking at mitigation measures, like masking, that are no longer necessary from a risk perspective? I don’t know. Obviously, I am not a health care professional, but the science has made sense all along, and we have very low risk of transmission.”

Like Lamoille South, the Lamoille North district held general conversations within its schools about respect and broadly applying values of kindness and empathy.

Schools and districts throughout the area, the state and the country are trending toward a mask optional environment.

The Bishop Marshall School, a private Catholic elementary and middle school in Morristown, has had a mask-optional environment since Feb. 28, a decision made by the school’s board of directors.

According to head of school Carrie Wilson, two doctors sit on the board and the vaccination rate within the school had reached a point where they felt secure in the decision. But she also said that most of the staff and a slight majority of students continue to wear masks.

Gallagher said she will also continue to wear a mask among Lamoille North students as long as some feel the need to do so.

“When I go into schools, I am going to continue to mask until the last person takes their mask off, because I feel that that’s the responsible thing for me to do out of respect for people,” she said.