Teachers in the Lamoille North merged school district are getting a raise.
The Lamoille North school board has unanimously approved a new contract for teachers in the six-town district that includes Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville.
The one-year contract is retroactive to July 1 and will expire next June 30. The board OK’d the contract at its meeting Sept. 14 after a negotiation period that dragged on due, in part, to the pandemic.
The contract calls for a $750 increase to the base salary for all teachers in the district; that base salary is now $40,750. The contract also moves all current teachers up one step on the district’s salary ladder, which adds an additional $1,170 to every teacher’s salary. The result is a raise of just under $2,000 for each of the 225 teachers in the district.
Lamoille North has a total of 26 steps on its salary scale, according to Deb Clark, the district’s business manager. The salary ladder ranges from the new base of $40,750, which is what a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree and little-to-no experience would make, up to $79,000. Clark said that teachers with several years of experience and a master’s degree could make between from $59,290 to $74,500 under the new agreement.
Teachers in the district typically advance up the pay ladder when a new contract takes effect. Continuing education can also increase salaries.
“As teachers continue their education they have the opportunity to move laterally across the salary grid,” Clark said. Teachers can earn an extra $1,500 for every 15 college credits they earn after joining the district. That incentive continues even after a teacher earns their master’s degree, with the opportunity for an extra 45 college credits, or a $4,500 salary increase.
Other facets of the contract approved Sept. 14 include a clause that says provisions of the district’s health care insurance will sunset Jan. 1, 2021, and be replaced with the statewide plan for teachers that is still being negotiated. All full-time teachers are also required to be on-site for 7.5 hours per work day across the entire district, and the district is now required to pay all part-time teachers extra to attend full-time in-service days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.