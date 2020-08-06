The Lamoille North Supervisory Union hosts a virtual community forum Friday, Aug. 14 to discuss school reopening plans for Lamoille Union Middle and High School and Hyde Park Elementary School.
The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include brief presentations from school officials before its opened up for a Q&A with those attending online.
The forum will be held on Google Meet, meet.google.com/zyv-getw-pue.
The online meeting has a capacity of 250 participants, and the password for the meeting is LANCERS.
People can call in to the meeting at 1-385-393-4194; the pin is 545 685 108#.
