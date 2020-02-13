The Lamoille North school district will hold its annual meeting Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park.
The Lamoille North district includes Belvidere, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville. Cambridge is also a member for grades 7-12, but operates its own standalone pre-K-6 school district.
The annual meeting handles most of the school business that used to be done on Town Meeting Day. Now, only the school budgets and some school board elections are decided in all-day ballot voting during Town Meeting Day.
All other school business occurs at the annual meeting, where voter turnout has typically been low since the Lamoille North merger occurred.
The meeting Feb. 17 is also the first of two informational meetings on three school budgets that will be voted on by ballot March 3. Separately, voters will consider a $12,878,972 elementary budget, a $14,706,564 middle and high school budget, and a $3,258,547 budget for the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center.
A second informational meeting on the budgets will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Green Mountain Tech.
Up for action on Monday, Feb. 17:
• Establishing a reserve fund to help cover unexpected insurance costs for elementary school employees, and putting $78,532 from a budget surplus into that reserve fund.
Similar articles ask voters to approve an insurance reserve fund for employees of the middle and high school, and putting $72,882 from a budget surplus into it.
• Several boilerplate articles, including election of a moderator, clerk and treasurer, approving minutes from the last annual meeting held on Feb. 18, 2019, and establishing compensation amounts for school board members.
• A catch-all article to transact any other business that may be presented at the meeting.