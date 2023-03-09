After being offered an overall budget in line with expected inflation rates, voters from the Lamoille North Supervisory Union’s six towns approved a proposed $36 million budget.
The expenditures represented an 8 percent increase from last year’s budget.
The Green Mountain Technical and Career Center $3.6 million budget, up 7 percent from last year, passed by a margin of 752-176.
The middle and high school budget, up 10 percent to over $16.7 million, passed, 625-308.
The elementary budget, up 5 percent to over $15.8 million, saw the narrowest margin of approval, given a thumbs up by 378 voters while 232 opposed the measure.
Still, the district administration sees the margins as clear support for ongoing efforts to return to normalcy in the third year of a turbulent pandemic.
“The margins with which the budgets passed are larger than we have seen in years, and I attribute that to greater community engagement and collaboration with our communities,” superintendent Catherine Gallagher said. “There is trust and overwhelming support for our students and we could not be happier.”
