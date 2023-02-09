Combined, the cost of operating the elementary schools along with Lamoille Union Middle and High School and the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center is projected to be north of $36 million.
The district has worked hard to keep costs down even as the cost of everything has been going up, the district’s business manager Deb Clark said.
“Considering that inflation was hitting 9 and almost 10 percent at the time the budgets were being built, I think the schools did a really good job of trying to control their expenses and thought very carefully about the investments that we’re making,” Clark said.
But a few contributing factors have caused unavoidable budget increases in schools throughout the district. Health care costs are up 12 percent and employee use of health care is up across the board, which Clark said was a positive development.
An increase in the cost of property insurance and the amount that must be contributed to teachers’ retirement funds has also prompted the increase and, of course, inflation has affected the cost of utilities, food, supplies and personnel.
While negotiations over a new contract between the district and the teachers’ union are ongoing, Clark said that the expected rise in teacher pay whenever a contract is finalized is part of expected costs and won’t be particularly significant.
Those who closely examine school spending will notice that special education and the para-educators who help provide it have been reallocated to different areas of the budget.
While the cost of the universal meals program remains factored into the elementary budget, it’s been excised from the middle and high school budget as the state looks to leverage federal dollars that will determine any extension of pandemic-era meal programs.
School officials warned that while federal pandemic recovery funds, or ESSER funds, are still in play for this budget, they’ll be gone next year.
In a letter included in the district’s annual report, Superintendent Catherine Gallagher wrote, “We know that property taxes are tied to our education budgets and have been for years. We know that in any given year, taxes go up or go down, but the one thing that never changes is our need to serve our students well.”
The Lamoille North budget will be discussed in a public forum open to all residents of the district’s towns at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The district will be serving a “Farm to School” meal provided by the Lamoille North nutritionists and child care will be provided at the event.
The district is asking those interested in attending to register ahead of time on the district’s website.
Elementary school
The cost for elementary students in the Lamoille North district — save Cambridge Elementary school, which has its own budget — is set to rise 5.13 percent to over $15.8 million.
Regular instruction is the costliest aspect of the elementary budget, clocking in at over $4.4 million, though about $136,000 less than last year.
The administrative requirements of running the elementary schools, budgeted as the principal’s office, will cost $1.05 million, while special education at the elementary level will cost over $1.5 million.
With in-person learning back to stay, in-person activities will see a budget boost, with the district set to spend $15,000 and $18,000 more than they did in fiscal year 2023 on physical education and music. Guidance will cost about $46,000 more and nearly $36,000 more will be spent on instructional technology services. The cost of technology services in general, along with operations and maintenance, will cost about $117,000 and $130,000 more, respectively.
There were some cost savings. Next year, the district plans to spend $80,000 less on busing students at the elementary level.
Middle and high school
The budget for Lamoille Union Middle and High School is set to rise 10 percent to over $16.7 million.
The bulk of that, $6.7 million, is earmarked for regular instruction of students, with $1.8 million for special education and $1.5 million for building operations between the middle and high school and career center.
Vocational education will cost the district $1.3 million.
Administrative costs have also increased, with the district planning to spend more than $108,000 more than last year on the principal’s office.
Technology cost will rise $70,000, but a combined $56,000 less will be spent on education media and instructional technology services.
General transportation will cost $94,000 less, though co-curricular transportation is expected to go up $47,000 over last year.
Green Mountain Tech
The cost of running the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center is set to rise nearly 7 percent to $3.6 million.
An increase of over $147,000 will bring the amount the district is spending on vocational instruction to over $1.6 million.
Guidance services are set to get a budget boost of more than $46,000 to a total of $165,000. The district will also spend over $25,000 more on technology for a total amount of $381,000.
Administrative costs are set to decrease $11,000 to $105,000.
