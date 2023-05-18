Lamoille Housing Partnership was recently awarded a $175,000 Housing for Everyone grant from the TD Charitable Foundation.

Lamoille Housing Partnership, a nonprofit affordable housing developer, is one of 37 nonprofit organizations selected from more than 450 applicants to receive a housing grant from the foundation’s signature grant initiative.

