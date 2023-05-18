Lamoille Housing Partnership was recently awarded a $175,000 Housing for Everyone grant from the TD Charitable Foundation.
Lamoille Housing Partnership, a nonprofit affordable housing developer, is one of 37 nonprofit organizations selected from more than 450 applicants to receive a housing grant from the foundation’s signature grant initiative.
The grant will help fund rehabilitation of Lamoille Housing Partnership’s Mann’s Meadow senior and family apartments, providing it with funds to re-roof both properties, add solar energy generation capacity and support 32 current and future households residing at the affordable housing development.
“TD Charitable Foundation’s support ensures existing affordable housing infrastructure remains a long term, community asset to the town of Cambridge; enhances community and housing affordability for families and aging people that earn lower and moderate incomes and reduces Mann’s Meadow Apartments’ use of non-renewable energy,” said Kerrie Lohr, Lamoille Housing Partnership’s advancement and communications director.
Additional funding for the property rehabilitation effort came from American Rescue Plan Act funds from the town of Cambridge, federal solar credits and in-house available funds.
