Challengers for two of Lamoille County’s most contested legislative House districts raised more money for their campaigns ahead of the primary election than incumbents, giving them a head start for November.
In the Lamoille-2 district, which serves Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott, incumbent Matt Hill chose not to run for re-election and three newcomers are vying for the open spot — and raising the money to do so.
According to reports filed with the Secretary of State’s office Aug. 1 — the second round of reports this year and the last before the primary — Democrat Kate Donnally of Hyde Park still leads the pack. Donnally raised roughly $1,700 in July, bringing her total campaign contributions to $9,800.
According to her filing, Donnally has spent half of that so far, and it looks like it’s mostly on the traditional campaign trappings like stickers, buttons and yard signs, as well as the office supplies needed to run a campaign; she’s acting as her own campaign treasurer.
Republican challenger Shayne Spence of Johnson increased his campaign coffers to $5,800, with an additional $2,700 in July. Most of that, $1,041 apiece, came from Daniel and Alicia Cunningham of Burlington. Spence spent $1,320 in July, half of it on Facebook advertising and half on brochures and postage.
Also in the Lamoille-2 race, Republican Richard Bailey of Hyde Park increased his campaign funds to $1,200 on the year, and as of Aug. 1 still hadn’t touched a cent. Incumbent Democrat Dan Noyes is sitting tight on his $250, with $146 left over from his equally relaxed 2018 campaign.
The other anticipated race is in Stowe, where a Republican incumbent will face an opponent on the November ballot for the second election in a row — prior to 2018, Heidi Scheuermann had run unopposed every year since first winning office in 2006.
Her Democratic opponent this year, Jo Sabel Courtney, has the edge in fundraising, with $8,000 in contributions, $5,900 of it coming in the last month. Sabel Courtney has had 70 contributors to her campaign this year, and all but seven of them donated $100 or less.
She’s not spent much so far, $455 on website development with Greensboro tech company Think or Sink, owned by outgoing lawmaker Sam Young.
Scheuermann hasn’t done any fundraising yet, but she still has more in the bank than Courtney, with just over $9,000 left over from her previous campaign.
In the other Lamoille County House races, the incumbents have the fundraising edge.
In Lamoille-3, representing Cambridge and Waterville, Democrat Lucy Rogers (Waterville) has raised $335 so far this year. That’s $15 less than Cambridge Republican Ferron Wambold’s contributions, but Rogers still has $3,000 left over from 2018.
Democratic Rep. Dave Yacovone leads the way in the Lamoille-Washington district, which serves Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury. Yacovone raised $1,000 in July, bringing his yearly total to $6,300, with another $2,000 in the bank.
Fellow incumbent Avram Patt, D-Worcester, increased his campaign fundraising total to $2,300.
Challengers Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia, both Morristown Republicans, have brought in $880 and $1,100 this year, respectively. Johnson is the only one so far spending money to get her name out there, spending $375 on yard signs.
