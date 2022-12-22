Lamoille Community Food Share has hired Tess Milner as its new executive director, a newly created position that has become necessary as more and more people face food insecurity, the nonprofit organization said in a press release.
Milner will draw on her experience at several nonprofit, service-based organizations in Lamoille County, including Jenna’s Promise, North Central Vermont Recovery Center, Clarina Howard Nichols Center and Lamoille Chamber of Commerce.
Milner will not only serve as the public face of the food share, but will manage public relations and fundraising, staff management, day-to-day financial management of the organization, and oversight of programs. Along with the board, she will oversee short- and long-term planning, promotional efforts, volunteer satisfaction, and monitoring ongoing performance.
The work of Susan Rousselle, community outreach coordinator, will be absorbed by the executive director, along with numerous tasks the volunteer board has been handling. Rousselle is retiring at the end of the year.
Also, with the upcoming retirement of long-term operations manager Kevin Carter, the food share has hired Adriana Noyes. She will join assistant operations manager Adam Desrochers in managing day-to-day operations, ensuring the smooth and consistent sourcing and flow of goods and services to clients.
More at lcfoodshare.org.
