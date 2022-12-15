A flock of just over 50 chickens and ducks somewhere in Lamoille County was felled in December by an outbreak of avian influenza, according to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.
Kristen Haas, a veterinarian with the agency, would not identify the town where the domestic flock died out of respect for the owner’s privacy, but said the outbreak indicated the prevalence of avian influenza throughout the region and demonstrated the need for all fowl owners to take precautions.
Most of the affected flock died by the disease and the rest were culled by the agency. The flock owner began to suspect an outbreak on Dec. 3 and reached out to the agency, which responded immediately.
The avian flu moves quickly and is deadly to most birds that contract it, but it’s not a significant risk to humans.
The Lamoille County outbreak marks only the second instance of this strain of avian flu in Vermont, both of which occurred in domestic backyard flocks, though many wild birds have tested positive for the disease.
This flu strain has been found in 47 states and affected 293 commercial flocks, and 392 backyard flocks for a total of more than 53 million birds nationwide, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Haas said both commercial and domestic chicken, duck or other bird owners in the northwest region of Vermont could prevent the spread of avian flu by practicing good biosecurity and preventing contact between their domestic flocks and wild birds as much as possible, particularly waterfowl.
When adding new birds, Haas recommended exercising care, purchasing birds only from trusted suppliers and keeping new birds in a two-week quarantine before incorporating them into the flock.
Caretakers should have a separate set of clothes they wear only when caring for their birds. Sniffling or coughing in birds are symptoms of the flu and a rapid dying-off of birds is also a clear sign.
Haas noted that, despite the widespread devastation suffered by birds across the country at the hands of this flu, Vermont has remained relatively safe with a small number of cases.
“I think the reason that we have been fortunate here in Vermont is, honestly, that people have been paying attention to good husbandry practices and what they should be doing with their birds, have been quick to report issues and have stayed in good communication with us,” Haas said.
