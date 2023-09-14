Lamoille FiberNet is partnering with Fidium, a subsidiary of Consolidated Communications, to fulfill its mission to provide high-speed internet to unserved and underserved people in Lamoille County.
The nearly $25 million deal will see the communications union district put up $14.9 million in state-distributed federal grant money alongside $10 million from Fidium to reach residences with little or no internet connection. The work will be done over two phases in 2024 and 2025, with the bulk of the work to take place next year.
At a meeting Sept. 11, the Vermont Community Broadband Board approved the initial tranche of $13.5 million to fund construction on 550 miles of fiber to service over 4,000 addresses in areas of Belvidere, Eden, Johnson, Hyde Park, Morristown, Waterville, and parts of Elmore, Wolcott, Stowe and Cambridge, including out-of-the-way areas in neighborhoods like Nebraska Valley in Stowe and the Mud City neighborhood of Morristown.
The Fidium network plans to eventually serve nearly 5,000 homes and businesses over 650 miles.
The district projects that it will build new internet infrastructure for 86 percent of underserved homes in the region during the first phase.
Lisa Birmingham, a cable industry veteran who previously focused on government and regulations at Comcast, joined the district last year and was appointed interim director following the departure of Val Davis in March. She helped bring the deal together and lauded Fidium Fiber for its low-cost, high quality service.
The communications district will share ownership of the infrastructure with Fidium and Consolidated Communications, with a contract to maintain the network for 20 years. The agreement will allow the communications provider to expand its footprint in Vermont.
The Southern Vermont communications union district partnered with Fidium last year and is on its way to providing universal coverage to member towns in Bennington County, according to a press release announcing the Lamoille partnership.
Seven of Lamoille County’s 10 towns have pledged American Rescue Plan Act funds to the effort, with Elmore, Morristown and Stowe as the exceptions. Cambridge has given funds to private providers like Mansfield Community Fiber and Stowe Cable.
The Fidium project marks a bold step forward for the district, which sought a new path after a planned partnership between Lamoille FiberNet, Northwest Fiberworx, the Franklin County communications union district and Google to build out the fiber network. That deal, announced in the spring of 2022, had collapsed by the fall after a flaw in the financial models used to justify the plan was discovered.
For Jeff Tilton, chair of the Lamoille FiberNet governing board and its Waterville representative, the Fidium project’s efficiency and fast-moving execution was the main appeal.
“It’s been kind of a process getting to this point. I think it’s only made our conviction that this is a really great deal even stronger,” he said. “Every (district) is unique and with this approach, it’s just clear that it’s the best solution for connectivity issues here.”
Other models had longer build-out schedules that would require the district to go to the bond market to get the money to complete the projects, Tilton said.
“This way, with all the infrastructure basically in place, the make-ready is done on the poles, and Consolidated is going to be a great partner because of the efficiencies that we’re realizing,” he said.
Tilton, a professional pilot, provided the illustrative example of his 94-year-old grandfather, still living independently, who would benefit immensely from tthe high-speed internet buildout will provide to his rural residence.
“It’s just one of the reasons that I've been really working hard for this, but I know his story is not unique,” Tilton said. “We have a lot of elderly people in town, and I just think this is going to be really helpful.”
This article was updated on 9/15/2023 to indicate that only Cambridge, not Belvidere, has pledged American Rescue Plan Act funds to private internet providers.
