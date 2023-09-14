Lamoille FiberNet

Lamoille FiberNet is partnering with Fidium, a subsidiary of Consolidated Communications, to fulfill its mission to provide high-speed internet to unserved and underserved people in Lamoille County.

The nearly $25 million deal will see the communications union district put up $14.9 million in state-distributed federal grant money alongside $10 million from Fidium to reach residences with little or no internet connection. The work will be done over two phases in 2024 and 2025, with the bulk of the work to take place next year.

