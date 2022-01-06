Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District was awarded a $1.2 million state grant to help bring broadband to the county.
It is one of nine communications union districts across Vermont working to bring high speed, synchronous fiber internet connections. Lamoille FiberNet serves Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morrisville, Stowe, Waterville and Wolcott, and is in negotiations to add Elmore and Waterbury to the district.
The grant, totaling $1,193,855, will cover costs associated with pre-construction and capacity.
Costs covered include a pole study and pole applications, which are required to be able to attach FiberNet to the utility poles in service areas.
Lamoille FiberNet is partnering with Northwest Communications Union District to bring economies of scale to their work. The two districts entered a memorandum of understanding and are working together as they negotiate with internet service providers and a construction partner to complete the build-out.
The grant came through the Vermont Department of Public Service and Vermont Community Broadband Board.
