This year, the Lamoille Family Center holiday project will be held in honor Elaine Alexander, who recently died.
Alexander and her four sisters, Dorothy, Betty, Rachel and Debbie took on the holiday project in 1996 to honor the memory of their mother.
Alexander called the whole endeavor “therapy, doing something for others,” and for more than 30 years, the family center has offered families facing financial hardship loads of gifts for their children.
Alexander’s daughter Wendy Chauvin grew up helping her mom and her aunts and she began working with her aunt Debbie at Lamoille Family Center as office manager and eventually took over as “head elf,” overseeing the event and upholding her mother’s legacy.
“I remember looking out at the room filled with shoppers and seeing my mom, wearing her trademark cowboy hat bedazzled and decorated just for the event, giving hugs and well wishes to the parents coming to pick out toys for their children,” Chauvin recalled.
As local businesses increased their interest in hosting donation boxes and offering customers incentives to drop off toys and gifts, the project grew until the family center could no longer store the large piles of donations until the big event.
The project moved to Saint Teresa’s Parish Hall in Hyde Park and volunteers helped organize the massive loads of sports equipment, puzzles, board games, books, hats, mittens and toys. The Alexander’s extended family members, sometimes as many as 25 in one year, acted as the volunteer elves.
Since 2018, the Hyde Park VFW has hosted the Holiday Project, and although some of the Alexanders have “retired” from their volunteer positions, Chauvin still runs the show.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Chauvin transitioned to a new format. With the help of just a few socially distanced, masked volunteers, she fills up to 350 bags with gifts tailored to the interests and needs of each individual family. The project will remain the same this year in precaution of recent rising COVID cases in Lamoille County.
“We kind of like the new format because interviewing families ahead of time gives us time to indicate specific needs to donors,” she said.
Last year’s holiday project served 283 kids and 145 parents or guardians, distributing gifts totaling a value of more than $25,000.
As Alexander used to say every year, “It’s all worth it to me when at least one family is so touched by the holiday project that they make me cry.”
To register for the holiday project, contact Chauvin at 888-5229. To donate new toys, puzzles, books, games and other gifts, look for a Toys for Tots drop box in many businesses around Lamoille County, or call Chauvin.
