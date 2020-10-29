Here’s a rundown of when and where you can vote in person, or drop off your already-completed ballot, on General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Masks are required at all polling places and many of the buildings will have capacity limits. For that reason voters should plan for longer-than-usual lines on Tuesday, depending on the capacity of their town’s polling place and how many other people are voting in person at that time.
• Belvidere: The polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town clerk’s office on Route 109.
• Cambridge: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Cambridge Elementary on School Street.
• Eden: The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices on Old Schoolhouse Road.
• Elmore: The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices on Route 12.
• Hyde Park: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lower meeting room of the municipal offices on Route 15.
• Johnson: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. upstairs in the municipal offices on Route 15.
• Morristown: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9653, just off Pleasant Street. The polling place was moved from the Tegu Building to the VFW for the primary in August to better accommodate and follow COVID-19 regulations, and the VFW will again be home to all voting done on Nov. 3.
• Stowe: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Akeley Memorial Building.
• Waterville: The polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town hall on Route 109.
• Wolcott: The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town clerk’s office on School Street.
