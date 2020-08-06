Record numbers of Vermonters have already voted early ahead of the upcoming primary, and even more will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 11 to decide who moves on to the general election on Nov. 3.
Those polling places might look a bit different.
Early voting numbers are up due to fears over the spread of COVID-19; those same fears, and steps to prevent the spread of the disease, have led to new safety protocols being put in place across Vermont for the upcoming elections.
Locally, new measures like mandatory masks and social distancing will be put in place across Lamoille County. The largest municipality in the county, Morristown, has even moved its polling place to better comply with the state-recommended safe-voting practices.
Typically held at the municipal offices on Portland Street, Morristown will instead hold its primary election at the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post on VFW Street.
“It’s mainly for spacing reasons,” said Sara Haskins, Morristown’s town clerk. By moving the vote to the VFW voters can come in one door and exit through a different one.
The VFW is also larger, so voters can more easily social distance.
After the primary, Morristown’s board of civil authority will then decide if it wants to hold the general election there, Haskins said.
Johnson election officials are also using different entrances and exits.
“No intermingling,” said town clerk Rosemary Audibert.
State election officials are recommending that all polling places require voters to wear masks. If people can’t wear a mask, they can ask for a ballot to be brought out to their car or some other safe space outside the polling place, where election officials will oversee their voting to ensure its counted properly.
“We’re encouraging people to come and vote alone,” if they can, Haskins said, because only a limited number of people can be in each polling place at a given time.
For some of the smaller towns in the county the cap on the number of people allowed in their respective polling place means voters might need to wait in line.
“One person at a time,” said Cathy Mander-Adams, the town clerk in Belvidere.
“We’re only allowing two people in at a time,” said Sharon Draper, the town clerk in Elmore, adding that plenty of cleaning will be going on throughout the day as voting continues.
Another safety tip pertains to what you vote with.
“Bring your own pen,” Stowe Town Clerk Lisa Walker recommended.
When and where to vote
Here’s a rundown of when and where people in our readership area can vote in the primary next Tuesday, Aug. 11.
• Stowe: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street.
• Belvidere: Voting will take place at the Town Clerk’s Office on Route 109 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Cambridge: Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Cambridge Elementary School on School Street.
• Craftsbury: Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Craftsbury Town Hall on South Craftsbury Road.
• Eden: Voting will take place at the Eden Town Clerk’s Office on Old Schoolhouse Road between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Elmore: Polls will be open at the Elmore Town Clerk’s Office on Route 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Greensboro: Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the municipal building; this year voting will take place upstairs instead of downstairs in the town clerk’s office. The entrance to the polling place will be located on Lauredon Avenue.
• Hardwick: Voting will take place at the Hardwick Memorial Building on Church Street between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Hyde Park: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Hyde Park Municipal Building on Route 15.
• Johnson: Voting will take place upstairs at the Johnson Municipal Building on Lower Main Street between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Morristown: Polls will be open at the Morrisville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on VFW Street from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Waterville: Voting will take place at the Waterville Town Hall on Route 109 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Wolcott: Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wolcott Town Clerk’s Office on School Street.
