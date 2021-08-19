Property tax season is here, or just around the corner, for towns in Lamoille County and the surrounding area.
Here’s a glimpse at what property owners in each town can expect to pay in taxes this year.
A note: to make the math easier across the board, all the projected tax bills are calculated using a hypothetical property worth $100,000 — perhaps a rarity these days. If a home is worth $200,000, multiply that tax bill by two; if it’s worth $350,000, multiply by 3.5, and so on.
Belvidere
Mirroring something of a trend around the county, Belvidere’s municipal tax rate decreased compared to last year. But, as is also often the case, the town budget only relates to about a third of a person’s overall tax bill, with school taxes making up the brunt of the bill.
Still, with a municipal tax rate of $.5305 (down two cents from last year) and a resident, or homestead, education tax rate of $1.66 (up about three cents), a Belvidere resident property owner can expect a tax bill of $2,190 on a home worth $100,000.
A non-resident with the same home would pay almost exactly $100 more on their tax bill.
As the smallest town in Lamoille County, Belvidere’s grand list is naturally the smallest, too. The total value of all of Belvidere’s taxable properties is $31.4 million. It ticked up about $306,000 from last year.
Tax bills are due in one payment on Nov. 18.
Cambridge
Resident property owners in Cambridge will get a tiny break on their tax bills this fiscal year, and fairly robust grand list growth will help bring in more money to pay down the town budget and feed the statewide education fund.
Cambridge’s grand list went up about $11 million over the past year, and is now solidly in the half-billion range, at $513 million.
This year’s municipal tax rate is $.4382, down more than six cents compared to last year. That helps offset education property tax rate increases for both residents (up eight cents to $1.5984) and non-resident property owners ($1.7589 this year).
This year, a resident of Cambridge with a $100,000 home will see a tax bill of $2,040. An out-of-towner or second-home owner would pay $2,200 for the same property.
Taxes are due Nov. 15.
Craftsbury
Taxes are down and the grand list is up in Craftsbury.
The town’s municipal tax rate dropped almost two cents to ring in at $.5426; the homestead education rate shed nearly 11 cents to $1.6864; and the non-resident school rate dropped two cents to $1.6544.
Such decreases will have a negative effect on how much Craftsburians pay on their tax bills this year, but for many, that’s only negative in terms of the trajectory of the payment due.
A resident with a $100,000 home will pay $2,229 in property taxes, a savings of $53 compared to last year. A non-resident with that same-valued home pays even less, $2,197, a drop of $38 from last year.
The Craftsbury grand list added $2 million to the overall property value in town, for a grand total of $139.8 million.
Eden
Town clerk Candy Vear said the town hasn’t yet set its tax rate, but the first tax bill installment isn’t due until Nov. 15.
Elmore
Elmore residents will pay more in property taxes than they did last year, but non-residents or second-home owners will see their tax bills remain about the same.
With a municipal tax rate of $.42 and a homestead education rate of $1.5147, an Elmore resident will pay $1,934 on a property worth $100,000, about $35 more than last year.
An out-of-towner with the same property would pay $108 more than a resident on their tax bill, but the increase is less.
Elmore saw only modest grand list over the past year, ticking up to $162.8 million, which means the town added just over a million to its rolls.
The first of two tax bill installments are due next month, Sept. 15; the second round is due six months later, on March 15.
Greensboro
Greensboro set its tax rate at a July 22 selectboard meeting and a property tax due date of Nov. 4.
On the town side, the municipal rate of $.6507 may look familiar to taxpayers, since it’s about the same as it was in 2019 and 2018. Last year’s rate dipped by just over a penny but added that 1.3 cents back this year.
Residents will get a tiny break on the education portion of their bills, with a homestead rate of $1.6851, down two-tenths of a cent.
Altogether, a resident property owner will pay at a rate of $2.4028, giving an overall tax bill of $2,402 on a $100,000 home. A non-homestead property owner would pay $2,336 for the same place.
The total sum price of Greensboro’s taxable property is $273.6 million, up about $972,000 over last year.
Hyde Park
Municipal and education taxes in Lamoille County’s shire town went up across the board, with the municipal tax rate going up three cents to $.8243, the homestead education rate up two cents ($1.6413) and the non-residential education rate up nearly seven cents ($1.7399).
Throw in a local agreement rate of just under three-tenths of a cent, and a resident homeowner in Hyde Park will see an overall property tax rate of $2.4682, resulting in a tax bill of $2,468 on a property worth $100,000.
A non-resident property owner would pay almost $100 more for the same property.
The first round of taxes is coming right up for Hyde Parkers, who pay theirs in four installments: Aug. 31, Nov. 15, Feb. 15 and May 16.
Hyde Park’s total grand list value is $280.4 million, up about $3.5 million.
Johnson
Johnson was the rare area town where the property grand list lost value over the past year, albeit only slightly — $81,300 came off the tax rolls, for a total of $230.9 million worth of property in town.
Luckily for taxpayers’ wallets, Johnson is also the rarity of a town where the education tax rates are going down, again albeit only slightly.
With a municipal tax rate of $.8325 (up a penny from last year) and a homestead education tax rate of $1.5322 (down five cents), a Johnson resident will pay $2,365 in taxes on a homestead worth $100,000. That’s $40 less than last year.
A non-resident would pay $2,457 on the same home, about two bucks less than last year.
The first of four tax bill installments came due last week, Aug. 10. The next tax payments are Nov. 10, Feb. 10 and May 10.
Morristown
Morristown’s tax rate is as fresh as a just-picked tomato — the town selectboard approved it Monday evening — but a 5.11 percent increase might not go down as well for residents.
Driving the increase in the overall homestead tax rate is a 7.1 percent increase in the education rate, from $1.4887 last year to $1.5944 this year. The town rate also went up, just under two percent, to $.9951.
Put them together and a Morristown resident will pay $2,549 on a home worth $100,000. Last year, the tax bill on that same home would have been $124 less.
On the non-resident side of the equation, the overall increase was less (3.57 percent), but the floor was also higher to begin with. With a non-homestead rate of $1.7078 (up 4.5 percent), a person not living in Morristown would pay $2,262 on that $100,000 property, an increase of $91 over last year.
Morristown has Lamoille County’s second-highest grand list value, with $659.7 million in taxable properties on the books. That value increased $9 million over last year.
Stowe
Stowe’s mammoth $2.25 billion grand list continues to grow, despite the pandemic. It went up $3.6 million last year, an increase of 1.62 percent, exceeding projections.
The town tax rate of $0.4391 pretty much holds the line, with a decrease of about one-tenth of a penny from last year’s rate.
That lends itself to an overall residential tax rate of $2.1589, which means a Stowe resident with a $100,000 property (yes, we know) will see a tax bill of $2,159, an increase of $86 over last year.
Non-resident property owners will see a tax rate of $2.2812. This lends itself to a tax bill of $2,281 on that same-valued home, an increase of $49.
Waterville
Residents of Waterville will see ever-so-slightly smaller tax bills this year, while non-resident property owners will take up the slack.
A slightly lower municipal tax rate of $.5924 — down a penny and a half from last year — and a slightly higher homestead education rate — up just under a penny — lends itself to slight decrease in the overall tax rate for residents.
A Waterville property owner will pay taxes of $2,236 on a home worth $100,000, about six bucks less than last year.
A non-resident property owner would pay $2,345 for the same property, about $50 more than they would have last year.
Waterville’s grand list added another $749,000 in property to its overall taxable portfolio, for a total value of $55.3 million.
Wolcott
Wolcott added about $1.8 million in property value to its overall grand list in the past year, for a total taxable property portfolio of nearly $155.2 million.
The town selectboard set its tax rate July 21 and has taxes due in two installments: Nov. 15 and May 16.
Town Clerk Belinda Clegg noted the education tax rate is about the same for residents as it was last year, likely welcome news in a town that took three attempts to pass a school budget this past spring.
The municipal rate saves taxpayers some pennies, too — six of them — for a rate of $.7703. Combined with the homestead education tax rate of $1.6757, and a Wolcott resident with a $100,000 home will receive a tax bill of $2,446.
Non-residents would pay about $35 more for the same property.
Aaron Calvin and Avalon Styles-Ashley contributed to this report.
