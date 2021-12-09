Most of Lamoille County’s towns have now had a chance to propose mandates or resolutions requiring or recommending people wear face covering indoors, following a new law passed in special legislative session in November allowing towns to enact their own rules regarding masks.

The county’s two largest towns, Morristown and Stowe, both rejected proposals that would apply to any building open to the public, even in the business sector, during highly attended meetings Monday night. Other smaller towns have passed mandates applying strictly to public buildings. Others did nothing.

Here’s how things look.

Morristown

Stowe

Cambridge

At a Tuesday evening meeting, the Cambridge Selectboard voted unanimously against approving a town-wide mask mandate.

Johnson

The town of Johnson has declined to institute a town-wide mask mandate. Businesses in the town currently have an array of mask mandates, with some requiring no masking at all and others requiring masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status.

“At this point, I wouldn’t support it,” Eric Osgood, Johnson Selectboard chair, said. “I’m not sure the majority of the board would either.”

At the request of Johnson Public Library, the town did approve a mask mandate for the library building specifically at the selectboard meeting on Monday, though Osgood said it is essentially only enforceable through library staff asking a non-compliant visitor to leave the building.

Osgood said the town is also surveying town employees on whether to require a mask mandate in the town’s municipal building. If the town were to institute it, it would require the village of Johnson’s cooperation to enforce.

Smaller towns

At a Wolcott Selectboard meeting last Wednesday, the town declined to install a town-wide mask mandate, citing the fact that it is a rural community with only two public buildings in the town.

Masks are still required at town-owned buildings.

“We highly recommend mask wearing in all indoor public spaces but will not mandate it,” said Linda Martin, selectboard chair.

Elmore’s selectboard approved a requirement that everyone wear a mask in all town offices and during all town meetings. The board made that call the day after the Legislature had its one-day special session.

The Eden Selectboard has not indicated a desire to instate a town-wide mask mandate at this time, according to the town’s administrative assistant Freeda Powers.

Hyde Park town officials did not return phone calls or emails, but the website’s meeting minutes or agendas don’t mention the issue.