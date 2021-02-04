Town Meeting Day 2021 is less than a month away, and with COVID-19 still raging, municipal staff across Lamoille County are gearing up for a town meeting that will be unlike any other.
The majority of selectboards across the county have opted to conduct their respective annual town meeting at the ballot box on Tuesday, March 2. A few of the smallest towns, however, have postponed town meeting until later in the year, hoping to still hold them in the traditional manner — in-person.
As part of the all-ballot option most towns opted for, voters will be able to vote early or in person at their respective polling place, on both town and school budgets and some other business.
Below, voters can get a first glimpse of who is running for local office in their respective towns and school districts, as well as information on how to get early ballots, when and where they can vote in person on March 2 and how they can learn more about their proposed town and school budgets.
Belvidere
Town Meeting Day will take place sometime in May or June in Belvidere. Voters there will still vote on their merged school district budget on March 2. Polls will open in Belvidere from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices.
Cambridge
Ballots are available by request for any Cambridge voters who wish to vote early. To request a ballot email Town Clerk Mark Schilling at clerk@cambridgevt.org or call the town offices at 644-2251. Ballots can be returned by mail, dropped in the dropbox at the town office or returned to the polling place on meeting day.
The polls will be open for in-person voting in Cambridge from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at the Cambridge Elementary School gym. An informational meeting on the budget vote and other articles that pertain to town spending will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.; that meeting is available at cambridgevt.org/infomeeting.
Here’s who is running for office in Cambridge.
- Moderator, 1-year term: Jerome Cole
- Selectboard, 3-year term: Courtney Leitz
- Selectboard, 2-year term: Teelah Hall and Larry Wyckoff
- Cambridge school board, 3-year term: Laura Miller
- Cambridge school board, 2-year term: Denise Webster
- Lamoille North merged school board, 3-year terms (vote for two): Susan Hamlyn Prescott, Jan Sander
- Auditor, 3-year term: Bonnie Hitchcock
- Auditor, 1-year term: Jill Bryce and Cindy Vaughan
- Lister, 3-year term: Dale Copping
- Lister, 2-year term: Suzanna Girouard
- First constable, 1-year term: Mark Schwartz
- Delinquent tax collector, 1-year: Mark Schilling
- Library trustee, 5-year: Justin Marsh and Carol Plante
- Library trustee, 4-year term: Courtney Hale
- Library trustee, 3-year term: Krista Huling
- Library trustee, 2-year term: April Tuck
- Library trustee, 1-year term: Elise Raymond
- Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term: Sandy Albright
Eden
The majority of Eden’s town meeting business will take place in a special meeting Tuesday, June 15. Eden voters will still vote on their school budget on March 2. To request a copy of the ballot to vote early on the school budget, call the Eden town offices at 635-2528 or email Town Clerk Candy Vear at cveareden@myfairpoint.net.
Eden will also be holding in-person voting on the school budget on March 2 at Eden Central School.
Elmore
Every registered voter in Elmore should receive a town meeting ballot in the mail. The polls will also be open for in-person ballot voting on Tuesday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elmore town offices.
Here’s a look at who is running for local office in Elmore, where most of the races look to be uncontested.
- Moderator, 1-year term: Jon Gailmor
- Town clerk, 1-year term: Sharon Draper
- Town treasurer, 1-year term: Sharon Draper
- Selectboard, 3-year term: Glenn Schwartz
- Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, one seat: Saudia LaMont and Dave McAllister
- Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, Stowe seat: Alan Ouellette
- Lister, 3-year term: Susan Rousselle
- Auditor, 3-year term: Diane Cote
- Auditor, 1-year term: Carla Blood
- Delinquent tax collector, 1-year term: Michel Weppler
- Constable, 1-year term: Michel Weppler
- Trustee of public funds, 1-year term: Sharon Draper
- Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term: John Fish
- Cemetery commissioner, 2-year term: Don Valentine
- Solid waste district board, 2-year term: Jane Oliphant
Hyde Park
Hyde Park voters can request a ballot to vote early by calling the Hyde Park town offices at 888-2300, ext. 1, or by emailing kim@hydeparkvt.com or kristan @hydeparkvt.com. Ballots can also be requested on the Vermont Secretary of State website as well, at mvp.vermont.gov.
Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 18, Hyde Park’s town reports, which are no longer mailed to every voter, will be available for pickup at the town offices or at Lanpher Memorial Library when it is open.
The polls will be open for in-person voting on March 2 in Hyde Park from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices on Route 15.
Here’s a look at who is running for office in Hyde Park.
- Moderator, 1-year term: Paul Nesky
- Selectboard, 2-year term: Susan Bartlett and Tony Trombly
- Selectboard, 3-year term: Roger Audet and Chasity Fagnant
- Selectboard, 1-year term: Savannah Droney, David Gagnier and Ally Judkins
- Lamoille North merged school district board: No candidate on ballot
- Lister, 3-year term: No candidate on ballot
- Lister, 1-year term: No candidate on ballot
- Solid waste district board: No candidate on ballot
- Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term: Robert Foss
- Cemetery commissioner, 1-year term: Bonnie Blaisdell and Sarrah Patch
- Library trustee, 5-year term: Melanie Dickinson
- Library trustee, 1-year term: Kimberly Austin-Puleio
Johnson
The Johnson Selectboard has decided to send a ballot with all municipal business to every registered voter in town; anyone wishing to vote on school business must request that ballot be sent to them.
Johnson voters can request an early or absentee school ballot up until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1, by emailing or calling the town clerk’s office at 635-2611 or raudibert@townofjohnson.com.
People can return those ballots by mail or drop them off before March 2 or during in-person voting that day. In-person voting will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Johnson municipal offices.
Two informational hearings will be held virtually in Johnson to go over the warning for the all-ballot-votes. The first will be on Tuesday, February 23, 7 p.m., and the second on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m.
Here’s a look at who could be elected at town meeting.
- Moderator, 1-year term: David Williams
- Selectboard, 2-year term: Sophia Berard and Eben Patch
- Selectboard, 3-year term: Michelle French and Beth Foy
- Lamoille North merged school board, 3-year terms, pick two: Angela Lamell and Mark Nielsen
- Auditor, 3-year term: Louise Cross
- Town tax collector, 1-year term: Rosemary Audibert
- Trustee of public money, 1-year term: Rosemary Audibert
- Library trustee, 5-year term: Jennifer Burton and Kelly Vandorn
- Grand juror, 1-year term: David Williams
- Agent to prosecute and defend suits, 1-year term: David Williams
- Plot cemetery agent, 1-year term: No candidate on ballot
- Whiting-Hill cemetery agent, 1-year term: Johnson Selectboard
- Solid waste district board, 2-year term: No candidate on ballot
Morristown
The polls will be open to vote in person Tuesday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW.
All Morristown voters will also receive a ballot in the mail. Those ballots were expected to be sent out by Wednesday, Feb. 10 and can be mailed back to the town offices or dropped in the dropbox there. Completed ballots can also be returned to the polling place on March 2.
An informational meeting on the town budget and town business will be held virtually on Monday, Feb. 22. An informational meeting on the proposed school budget will be held virtually on Monday, March 1.
- Moderator, 1-year term: Shapleigh Smith
- Selectboard, 3-year term: Bob Beeman Jr. and Allen Godin
- Selectboard, 2-year term: Brian Kellogg
- Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, one seat: Saudia LaMont and Dave McAllister
- Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, one seat: Alan Ouellette
- Lister, 3-year term: Duane Sprague
- First constable, 1-year term: Eric Dodge
- Second constable, 1-year term: Garth Christensen
- Trustee of public funds, 3-year term: No candidate on ballot
- Library trustee, 5-year term: Lucas Peterson
Waterville
An in-person meeting will be held in Waterville on Tuesday, June 8.
Voters cast ballots on the merged-district school budget on March 2.
Anyone who wants to vote early on the school budget can contact Waterville Town Clerk Nancy LaRose at townofwaterville@myfairpoint.net or 644-8865.
In-person ballot voting on the school budget will be held in the Waterville Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2.
Wolcott
Voters in Wolcott can request a ballot to vote early or absentee by calling Wolcott town offices at 888-2746 or emailing Town Clerk Belinda Clegg at tc@wolcottvt.org.
In-person voting on all town and school business will take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Wolcott town offices March 2.
An informational meeting on the proposed town budget will be held virtually Wednesday, Feb. 24, and a similar meeting for the school budget Thursday, Feb 25. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
Here’s a look at who is on the ballot for local office on March 2.
- Moderator, 1-year term: Joe Hester Ingram
- Selectboard, 1-year term: Richard Lee
- Selectboard, 3-year term: Kurt Billings
- Selectboard, 2-year term: Allen Carpenter
- School district clerk and treasurer, 1-year terms: Belinda Clegg
- School board, 3-year term: Elliot Waring
- School board, 2-year term: No candidate on ballot
- Lister, 3-year term: Thomas Martin
- Library trustee, 5-year term: Megan Roy
- Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term: Lucien Gravel
