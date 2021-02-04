Town Meeting Day 2021 is less than a month away, and with COVID-19 still raging, municipal staff across Lamoille County are gearing up for a town meeting that will be unlike any other.

The majority of selectboards across the county have opted to conduct their respective annual town meeting at the ballot box on Tuesday, March 2. A few of the smallest towns, however, have postponed town meeting until later in the year, hoping to still hold them in the traditional manner — in-person.

As part of the all-ballot option most towns opted for, voters will be able to vote early or in person at their respective polling place, on both town and school budgets and some other business.

Below, voters can get a first glimpse of who is running for local office in their respective towns and school districts, as well as information on how to get early ballots, when and where they can vote in person on March 2 and how they can learn more about their proposed town and school budgets.

Belvidere

Town Meeting Day will take place sometime in May or June in Belvidere. Voters there will still vote on their merged school district budget on March 2. Polls will open in Belvidere from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices.

Cambridge

Ballots are available by request for any Cambridge voters who wish to vote early. To request a ballot email Town Clerk Mark Schilling at clerk@cambridgevt.org or call the town offices at 644-2251. Ballots can be returned by mail, dropped in the dropbox at the town office or returned to the polling place on meeting day.

The polls will be open for in-person voting in Cambridge from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at the Cambridge Elementary School gym. An informational meeting on the budget vote and other articles that pertain to town spending will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.; that meeting is available at cambridgevt.org/infomeeting.

Here’s who is running for office in Cambridge.

Moderator, 1-year term: Jerome Cole

Selectboard, 3-year term: Courtney Leitz

Selectboard, 2-year term: Teelah Hall and Larry Wyckoff

Cambridge school board, 3-year term: Laura Miller

Cambridge school board, 2-year term: Denise Webster

Lamoille North merged school board, 3-year terms (vote for two): Susan Hamlyn Prescott, Jan Sander

Auditor, 3-year term: Bonnie Hitchcock

Auditor, 1-year term: Jill Bryce and Cindy Vaughan

Lister, 3-year term: Dale Copping

Lister, 2-year term: Suzanna Girouard

First constable, 1-year term: Mark Schwartz

Delinquent tax collector, 1-year: Mark Schilling

Library trustee, 5-year: Justin Marsh and Carol Plante

Library trustee, 4-year term: Courtney Hale

Library trustee, 3-year term: Krista Huling

Library trustee, 2-year term: April Tuck

Library trustee, 1-year term: Elise Raymond

Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term: Sandy Albright

Eden

The majority of Eden’s town meeting business will take place in a special meeting Tuesday, June 15. Eden voters will still vote on their school budget on March 2. To request a copy of the ballot to vote early on the school budget, call the Eden town offices at 635-2528 or email Town Clerk Candy Vear at cveareden@myfairpoint.net.

Eden will also be holding in-person voting on the school budget on March 2 at Eden Central School.

Elmore

Every registered voter in Elmore should receive a town meeting ballot in the mail. The polls will also be open for in-person ballot voting on Tuesday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elmore town offices.

Here’s a look at who is running for local office in Elmore, where most of the races look to be uncontested.

Moderator, 1-year term: Jon Gailmor

Town clerk, 1-year term: Sharon Draper

Town treasurer, 1-year term: Sharon Draper

Selectboard, 3-year term: Glenn Schwartz

Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, one seat: Saudia LaMont and Dave McAllister

Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, Stowe seat: Alan Ouellette

Lister, 3-year term: Susan Rousselle

Auditor, 3-year term: Diane Cote

Auditor, 1-year term: Carla Blood

Delinquent tax collector, 1-year term: Michel Weppler

Constable, 1-year term: Michel Weppler

Trustee of public funds, 1-year term: Sharon Draper

Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term: John Fish

Cemetery commissioner, 2-year term: Don Valentine

Solid waste district board, 2-year term: Jane Oliphant

Hyde Park

Hyde Park voters can request a ballot to vote early by calling the Hyde Park town offices at 888-2300, ext. 1, or by emailing kim@hydeparkvt.com or kristan @hydeparkvt.com. Ballots can also be requested on the Vermont Secretary of State website as well, at mvp.vermont.gov.

Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 18, Hyde Park’s town reports, which are no longer mailed to every voter, will be available for pickup at the town offices or at Lanpher Memorial Library when it is open.

The polls will be open for in-person voting on March 2 in Hyde Park from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices on Route 15.

Here’s a look at who is running for office in Hyde Park.

Moderator, 1-year term: Paul Nesky

Selectboard, 2-year term: Susan Bartlett and Tony Trombly

Selectboard, 3-year term: Roger Audet and Chasity Fagnant

Selectboard, 1-year term: Savannah Droney, David Gagnier and Ally Judkins

Lamoille North merged school district board: No candidate on ballot

Lister, 3-year term: No candidate on ballot

Lister, 1-year term: No candidate on ballot

Solid waste district board: No candidate on ballot

Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term: Robert Foss

Cemetery commissioner, 1-year term: Bonnie Blaisdell and Sarrah Patch

Library trustee, 5-year term: Melanie Dickinson

Library trustee, 1-year term: Kimberly Austin-Puleio

Johnson

The Johnson Selectboard has decided to send a ballot with all municipal business to every registered voter in town; anyone wishing to vote on school business must request that ballot be sent to them.

Johnson voters can request an early or absentee school ballot up until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1, by emailing or calling the town clerk’s office at 635-2611 or raudibert@townofjohnson.com.

People can return those ballots by mail or drop them off before March 2 or during in-person voting that day. In-person voting will take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Johnson municipal offices.

Two informational hearings will be held virtually in Johnson to go over the warning for the all-ballot-votes. The first will be on Tuesday, February 23, 7 p.m., and the second on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m.

Here’s a look at who could be elected at town meeting.

Moderator, 1-year term: David Williams

Selectboard, 2-year term: Sophia Berard and Eben Patch

Selectboard, 3-year term: Michelle French and Beth Foy

Lamoille North merged school board, 3-year terms, pick two: Angela Lamell and Mark Nielsen

Auditor, 3-year term: Louise Cross

Town tax collector, 1-year term: Rosemary Audibert

Trustee of public money, 1-year term: Rosemary Audibert

Library trustee, 5-year term: Jennifer Burton and Kelly Vandorn

Grand juror, 1-year term: David Williams

Agent to prosecute and defend suits, 1-year term: David Williams

Plot cemetery agent, 1-year term: No candidate on ballot

Whiting-Hill cemetery agent, 1-year term: Johnson Selectboard

Solid waste district board, 2-year term: No candidate on ballot

Morristown

The polls will be open to vote in person Tuesday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW.

All Morristown voters will also receive a ballot in the mail. Those ballots were expected to be sent out by Wednesday, Feb. 10 and can be mailed back to the town offices or dropped in the dropbox there. Completed ballots can also be returned to the polling place on March 2.

An informational meeting on the town budget and town business will be held virtually on Monday, Feb. 22. An informational meeting on the proposed school budget will be held virtually on Monday, March 1.

Moderator, 1-year term: Shapleigh Smith

Selectboard, 3-year term: Bob Beeman Jr. and Allen Godin

Selectboard, 2-year term: Brian Kellogg

Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, one seat: Saudia LaMont and Dave McAllister

Lamoille South merged school district board, 3-year term, one seat: Alan Ouellette

Lister, 3-year term: Duane Sprague

First constable, 1-year term: Eric Dodge

Second constable, 1-year term: Garth Christensen

Trustee of public funds, 3-year term: No candidate on ballot

Library trustee, 5-year term: Lucas Peterson

Waterville

An in-person meeting will be held in Waterville on Tuesday, June 8.

Voters cast ballots on the merged-district school budget on March 2.

Anyone who wants to vote early on the school budget can contact Waterville Town Clerk Nancy LaRose at townofwaterville@myfairpoint.net or 644-8865.

In-person ballot voting on the school budget will be held in the Waterville Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2.

Wolcott

Voters in Wolcott can request a ballot to vote early or absentee by calling Wolcott town offices at 888-2746 or emailing Town Clerk Belinda Clegg at tc@wolcottvt.org.

In-person voting on all town and school business will take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Wolcott town offices March 2.

An informational meeting on the proposed town budget will be held virtually Wednesday, Feb. 24, and a similar meeting for the school budget Thursday, Feb 25. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at who is on the ballot for local office on March 2.