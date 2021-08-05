Gov. Phil Scott made the following appointments to state boards and commissions, including these local residents:
Board of Liquor and Lottery: Sam Guy of Morrisville.
District No. 5 Environmental Commission: Gary Nolan of Morrisville; and Matthew Krauss of Stowe.
