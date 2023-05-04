The Vermont Agency of Transportation has a slate of construction projects planned for the Lamoille County area, and drivers will soon see more and more yellow-vested, hard hat-wearing, sunburned road workers making traffic worse in order to make traffic better.
That work includes the very first tri-colored traffic light in the town of Stowe, a bunch of hoopla about the longest rail trail in New England, and what has become an annual summer tradition in the area for the past several years — a big stretch of state highway being torn up and resurfaced.
That’s in addition to all the culvert replacements, bridge rehabs and other state highway paving jobs scheduled for this year.
Here’s what to expect when traveling the roads this summer, whether for the daily commute or simply heading from point A to point B for whatever reason.
Light work
Work was scheduled to begin this week in Stowe to complete the stop and go progress begun last summer of the town’s first traffic light. Pandemic-related supply chain problems meant the actual light wasn’t available last summer because of long lead times on mast poles and signal equipment. State road crews spent parts of last summer widening Route 100 near the intersection.
The project has been in the works for the better part of a decade. In 2016, the state highway agency suggested the light to calm traffic there, particularly the long back-ups on West Hill Road for vehicles trying to turn left, either waiting for a wide enough gap in the steady north-south Route 100 traffic or gunning it to squeeze into a smaller gap.
According to agency data from 2018, about 11,000 vehicles per day use Route 100 at that intersection, and 4,000 vehicles use West Hill Road daily.
When finished, the intersection will feature a left-hand turn lane for northbound traffic.
Big paving projects
After commuters spent more than half a decade traveling to and from Interstate 89 navigating an extensive overhaul of Route 100, drivers headed along Route 15 last summer experienced a similar comprehensive road reclamation. That was just a first taste.
While last year’s Route 15 roadwork concentrated on the stretch between Wolcott and Johnson, this year the work will move west through Cambridge — a 9.25-mile stretch of Route 15 between the Route 108 intersection in Cambridge and the Route 100C intersection in Johnson village.
As in previous years on Routes 100 and 15, work will consist of milling the existing surface down before the reclamation process — pulverizing and “homogenizing” the remaining pavement with material underneath it — and then adding gravel to shore things up, and then doing it all a second time. After that, crews will lay down a thick layer or pavement, consisting of a combination of hot and cold asphalt.
Downtown Johnson and the Jeffersonville traffic circle will get a “mill and fill” treatment to improve the top two to four inches of existing pavement.
The project will also replace or improve guardrails, culverts and ditches and traffic signs, and may feature centerline rumble strips where the speed limit is 45 mph or faster.
The Route 15 project will take two years to complete, with this year’s work slated to start this spring.
After that, the state will turn its attention to elsewhere in Cambridge, with similar roadwork on Route 108. That work, which is slated to start in 2015, will pave Route 108 from the Cambridge entry gate to Smugglers Notch — the geographical feature, not the ski resort — to the intersection with Route 15 in Jeffersonville.
Other work
There are dozens of smaller state highway projects that could affect traffic this summer and next. To find out what’s on the two-year schedule in your town, visit the transportation agency website project finder at vtrans.vermont.gov/find-a-project.
Some of those projects include:
• Sealing cracks on Route 108, also known as Mountain Road, in Stowe, as well as Route 100 on the western half of Wolcott and Route 14 through Craftsbury
• Sign replacement on Route 100 from Hyde Park all the way to Newport.
• This spring also marks the long-awaited completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a 93-mile path that follows an old railway bed east-west between St. Johnsbury and Swanton. The trail has been mostly open since February, save for a few spots still needing work.
Most notable is the wooden covered Fisher Bridge in Wolcott, which the agency predicts will be open by Memorial Day.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.