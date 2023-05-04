The Vermont Agency of Transportation has a slate of construction projects planned for the Lamoille County area, and drivers will soon see more and more yellow-vested, hard hat-wearing, sunburned road workers making traffic worse in order to make traffic better.

That work includes the very first tri-colored traffic light in the town of Stowe, a bunch of hoopla about the longest rail trail in New England, and what has become an annual summer tradition in the area for the past several years — a big stretch of state highway being torn up and resurfaced.

Route 100 and West Hill intersection

A diagram shows the new configuration of the Route 100 and West Hill intersection nears Shaw’s grocery store in Stowe, with a both a new stoplight and a northbound turn lane.

