Lamoille County Players just ended its a run of “August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts, marking a turn toward more progressive, modern and provocative theater than its more classically styled shows of the past.
“August: Osage County” is an adventurous exploration of the human condition, a thought-provoking “tragicomedy,” a genre that has really come about in the last few decades as theater, much like film and TV, bucks the traditional templates of tragedy and comedy.
Letts’s play fits closer to the tragedy than the comedy but has plenty of funny one-liners and witty quips that keep the audience from reaching for the hanky too much.
As director Heather Mandigo suggests in the program notes, “It’s got meat on the bones.”
The opening scene introduces us to an older man hiring a new housekeeper, and sparing her no details of his drinking, his wife’s drug use and what’s expected. But he will be dead shortly, and the rest of the show will deal will the fallout when the family’s dysfunctional dynamics play out for the audience. So much of the rest of the show hinges on the audience’s only impression of this patriarch, that the gravity of this scene is immense.
If I have one complaint about the show, it’s that I wanted more from this opening portrait.
Small criticisms aside, this is a wonderful production loaded with complex familial relations, issues of drug and alcohol use, mental health, physical and emotional abuse, and so much more. Despite the heavy topics, the jokes land, the characters are rich and engaging, and a few redeeming moments remind us that even in the most intense dysfunction, beautiful and strange relationships can and do exist. It’s tragic and it’s hard to turn away.
Initially, the three daughters of the heavy-drinking father and pill-popping mother don’t know he’s dead. He’s just missing. They gather with their aunt, respective spouses, and children to give each other support and comfort during this trying ordeal. Mom (Violet) is cruel and harsh to her girls, willing to mercilessly take them down, show favoritism and manipulate them. Through the duration of the production, we see them each fall into familiar roles. The eldest daughter (Barbara) is trying to be a better version of her mom but ultimately falls into her same patterns. The youngest daughter (Karen) is seeking attention and approval, fighting for her own happiness and looking to please. The middle daughter (Ivy) is ignored and fades into the shadows even when she is at center stage.
As the family discovers that their beloved patriarch, Beverly, is dead, they reckon with who he was and what to do with their mother. Despite the recent death of her father, Karen glibly declares that she is the happiest she has ever been with her new fiancé Steve. He quickly shows an embodiment of the stereotype of the “Florida Man.” Ivy, too, is in a relationship that is the most fulfilling she has ever had, only to later discover a deep family secret about her love that will fracture the remnants of the family.
Mother Violet runs the show here. At one point she minimizes the toll that her emotional abuse has wrought on her daughters, saying it’s nothing compared to her own fraught and violent upbringing. But she thoroughly misses that point that the emotional damage is just as bad, if not worse, for those on the receiving end.
Karen Machia is fantastic as this broken matron. Violet is brutal, harsh, cynical and self-serving while spontaneously kind and loving. As we watch her sad and lonely journey, the audience is understandably conflicted by both feeling sad for her plight, but also feeling like she deserves what’s coming.
While the men do admirably at their roles — they provide much of the comedic relief as well as some touching moments — the best stuff is saved for the women. The three daughters, Barbara (Heather Greene), Ivy (Wendy Lippmann) and Karen (Ramona Beskin) all do an amazing job embodying these complex and torn characters. Jill Vize as Aunt Mattie Fae does equally well taking us through her journey as we realize her entanglements with her sister’s husband and children.
A show like this is an absolute monster, and Mandigo does an admirable job directing. The content is challenging and having a deep enough understanding of the material to put up a good production like this can be emotionally wringing. Threading the needle of encouraging an audience to feel badly for the characters while also abhorring many of their actions is a delicate balance. Mandigo has threaded that needle.
“August: Osage County” has moments that are sad, cringy, funny, infuriating and even heartwarming. Ultimately, it achieves what most theater aspires to do: to get you to feel something.
“August: Osage County” completed its run on May 14. The Players’ next production, “Let It Be: A Musical Celebration of The Beatles,” begins July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.