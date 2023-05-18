August: Osage County

A moment at the table between members of the family in Lamoille County Players’s production of “August: Osage County.” From left, Barbara Fordham (Heather Green), Violet Weston (Karen Machia) and Ivy Weston (Wendy Lippmann).

 Courtesy photo

Lamoille County Players just ended its a run of “August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts, marking a turn toward more progressive, modern and provocative theater than its more classically styled shows of the past.

“August: Osage County” is an adventurous exploration of the human condition, a thought-provoking “tragicomedy,” a genre that has really come about in the last few decades as theater, much like film and TV, bucks the traditional templates of tragedy and comedy.

