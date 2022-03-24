The Lamoille County Planning Commission is holding a virtual energy incentives webinar, Thursday, March 31, 6-8 p.m.
The event will cover various energy incentives available to Lamoille County residents and how to take advantage of savings, focusing on electric vehicles, bikes, outdoor equipment, energy storage and key weatherization methods to conserve energy. Guest speakers from local utility companies, Efficiency Vermont and Vermont Public Power Supply Authority will be on hand to answer questions regarding the programs each organization offers.
For meeting details visit the lcpcvt.org.
