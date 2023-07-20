Flood cleanup: Johnson

Mud-streaked but still smiling, a group of community volunteers take a break from the immense job of helping clean up downtown Johnson, the Lamoille County town hardest hit in last week’s flooding.

After the floodwaters receded following some of the worst rain in the past century, Lamoille County was flooded by a much more welcome sight — thousands of people chipping in to help rebuild their neighbors’ lives.

While much of the area’s physical infrastructure remains broken, a very familiar pandemic-related infrastructure sprang into action.

Flood cleanup: Cambridge

Road workers who have been busy removing debris piled it in front of flood-damaged homes in Cambridge village.
Flood cleanup: Morrisville

The similarly popular Wednesday Night Live had to re-locate to Peoples Academy after Oxbow Riverfront Park, including the basketball courts, got obliterated.

Flood cleanup continues in Lamoille County, and beyond

Here’s the weather forecast: In the next week, someone will help a neighbor scrub their basement walls. Someone will make a meal for someone without a kitchen. Someone will round up on their purchase at the hardware store and passively donate to flood relief.

— Except from the July 20 weather column

