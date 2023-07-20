After the floodwaters receded following some of the worst rain in the past century, Lamoille County was flooded by a much more welcome sight — thousands of people chipping in to help rebuild their neighbors’ lives.
While much of the area’s physical infrastructure remains broken, a very familiar pandemic-related infrastructure sprang into action.
“We’re getting the band back together,” exclaimed Emily Lev during a Zoom meeting last Thursday that saw dozens of the same people who created a sort of incident-command structure to respond to community needs during the first months of the pandemic in 2020.
The group contains people from local and state government, nonprofit and business sectors, the faith community and anyone willing to chip in and help.
The United Way of Lamoille County remains the central hub for all things flood-related, not just in the 10 county towns but in neighboring communities, too. For up-to-date information and to sign up for an email newsletter — it’s been coming out almost daily for the past week — go to uwlamoille.org/get-help.
“In a way, it’s the same needs that we’ve seen, only on hyperdrive,” Alison Calderara from Capstone Community Action said on last week’s Zoom call. She said that need will continue long after the federal disaster relief folks pack up.
“My biggest concern is actually three or four months down the road when the Red Cross has gone home and people are still rebuilding,” she said.
One-stop help
Vermont Emergency Management will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick Thursday through Saturday — one operated for three days at Johnson Elementary School Johnson earlier this week — for people who need assistance or supplies in reclaiming their lives after this past week’s flooding.
The center’s services include food and water and cleaning kits provided by the Red Cross, along with people who can help flood victims access the various services they might need. Services include:
• Assistance locating temporary housing
• Information about the casework process, how to obtain assistance, and referrals to other off-site services as available
• Emotional and spiritual care, as well as other health and mental health services — this also goes for the center’s volunteers, who may also need to receive support and prevent emotional fatigue.
• Access to wi-fi internet for people to access email accounts, social media sites and reunification tools like the American Red Cross Safe and Well website, which enable those affected by the disaster to register and notify family members of their condition and location.
• Distribution of bulk supplies
• Help transitioning to long-term recovery
• And simply providing a location that serves as a meeting place for families, friends, and community members.
Donation centers have been set up at the Wolcott town offices, Hazen Union, Cambridge Elementary School, and at JP’s Promising Goods on Railroad Street in Johnson.
There, you can find a wide array of goods, such as fans, shovels, rakes, and mops, contractor bags, cleaning supplies, clothing and shoes, baby supplies, bedding, pet supplies, personal items and more.
The donation centers have their own needs, too, including cleaning supplies, dehumidifiers, box fans, mold solution, bottled water, non-perishable food and personal items.
They can be found at the MARC in Hardwick, or at the health department’s branch office at 63 Professional Drive, Morrisville.
Transportation
With the closure of Sterling Market in Johnson, Rural Community Transport has added a twice-weekly route to for people to get to Morrisville for grocery shopping. The Morrisville-Johnson Shopper will run Mondays and Thursdays every week for the time being — it usually only runs every other week. The bus leaves Sterling Market at 10:03 a.m. and returns from Price Chopper and Hannaford at noon.
That’s in addition to the already existing Morrisville shopper and the organization’s on-demand microtransit, akin to a free, public Uber.
Find route information — and note that although the Johnson Shopper says it’s every week, it is now twice a week — at riderct.org.
FEMA grants, business loans
State officials are encouraging residents to continue reporting damages by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting vermont211.org.
“This assistance can be for home repairs or rent support for displaced individuals while repairs are made, and for other disaster-related expenses such as medical, dental, funeral, moving and storage and personal property losses,” FEMA branch director Chelsey Smith said Monday during a press conference.
The agency will accept applications through Sept. 12 on its website and at its call center, said Smith. Staff will be available at recovery centers and on the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to answer questions.
Once a person registers for FEMA assistance, staff members, who will be carrying badges, will visit that property to learn more about the damage, Smith said. To date, the agency “has received 882 valid registrations for assistance,” with about $56,000 in recovery funding disbursed so far, she added.
Smith encouraged applicants to “save receipts, any contractor estimates, and take pictures of the damages.” She also urged people who have insurance to file claims with their insurance companies, adding that people cannot receive a FEMA grant for a loss that they are receiving an insurance pay-out for.
After registering with FEMA, individuals may also apply for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration, or SBA. Those loans are available to homeowners and renters “even if you don’t have a business,” said Carl Dombek, the SBA public information officer, at the same press conference.
The SBA can loan up to $40,000 to individuals to cover personal property damage, including automobiles, and $200,000 to homeowners who are facing real estate damage.
Application forms, which are available on the SBA’s website, will be processed in two to three weeks, Dombek said. Loans can go toward replacing damaged goods, repairing a home and funding relocation expenses, and are interest-free for the first year. After that, the loans will incur an interest rate of 2.5 percent. Payment plans with terms of up to 30 years are available.
“The most important thing is to get in line, get the process started,” Dombek said.
Time for fun
Johnson selectboard chair Beth Foy said Johnson still plans on holding Lamoille County Field Days this weekend, although the town will put up signs limiting through-traffic in affected areas of the village.
“We don’t want a mass-gawking situation. We need to leave people alone,” Foy said.
She said after a tragedy like last week, people deserve some fun. She said the town will continue to hold the weekly Tuesday Night Live music series on Legion Field, too.
The same goes in Morrisville, where the similarly popular Wednesday Night Live had to re-locate to Peoples Academy after Oxbow Riverfront Park got obliterated.
“We feel like that type of event is really important actually, important relief,” Foy said.
Hanna Cho, VTDigger, contributed to this report regarding FEMA grants and business loans.
1 of 22
Road workers who have been busy removing debris piled it in front of flood-damaged homes in Cambridge village.
Caroline Butler, a registered nurse at the clinic, didn’t let something like total displacement stop her from her work. When Dawn Tatro received a call from someone in crisis just days after flood waters receded, Butler met that person at a patio table set up outside of the ruined health center.
Rev. Becca Girrell put the word out through the faith community network, and the word spread. Thus began what Girrell deemed a “water library,” fitting for the United Community Church of Morrisville, which is located right next door to the Morristown Centennial Library.
The first big donation came from the Alchemist Brewery in Stowe, which filled hundreds of cases of cans — 2,400 of them, gleaming silver minus the famous Heady Topper labels — with fresh water and sealed them and boxed them up on Wednesday evening.
The ubiquitous water well-drilling business Manosh was able to chip in by sending several tanker trucks to Stowe, which wasn’t hit nearly as hard by the flooding, and pull from its drinking water supply and hook up to Copley Hospital.
Star Mandigo (at right), a rising 10th grader who lives across the street from the town offices, said she and her family managed to save all 38 of their chickens. All the birds stayed in Star’s bedroom for the night.
A giant iron railroad bridge crossing the river illustrated how high and raging the river had been Monday night in Wolcott — entire trees and at least one truck tire were wedged in the span’s metal angles.
Flood cleanup continues in Lamoille County, and beyond
Here’s the weather forecast: In the next week, someone will help a neighbor scrub their basement walls. Someone will make a meal for someone without a kitchen. Someone will round up on their purchase at the hardware store and passively donate to flood relief.
— Except from the July 20 weather column
1 of 22
Road workers who have been busy removing debris piled it in front of flood-damaged homes in Cambridge village.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
The Cambridge Village Market’s bear has a positive message for the community.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
Vermont Transportation Agency engineer Jason Cloutier holds up a notebook with his design of what a washed out section of Route 15 in Hardwick will look like after crews from J.P. Sicard fix it.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
A half mile closer to Hardwick, about one third of the Inn by the River had been swept into the river.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
Johnson saw nearly its entire downtown swallowed up by the river.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
Caroline Butler, a registered nurse at the clinic, didn’t let something like total displacement stop her from her work. When Dawn Tatro received a call from someone in crisis just days after flood waters receded, Butler met that person at a patio table set up outside of the ruined health center.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
Johnson village manager Erik Bailey and waste water treatment facility operator Dan Copp show Sen. Peter Welch the high level mark of the flood that completely destroyed the facility last week.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux, Greg Tatro and Johnson Selectboard chair Beth Foy meet with Sen. Peter Welch outside of the decimated Johnson municipal offices on Friday.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
Mud-streaked but still smiling, a group of community volunteers take a break from the immense job of helping clean up downtown Johnson, the Lamoille County town hardest hit in last week’s flooding.
Courtesy photo
Tony Lehouillier, an owner at Foote Brook Farm, has been trying to salvage what he can from his water damaged farm equipment.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
Corn growing along the Lamoille River in Johnson showed was covered in mud and silt from the flooding.
Photo by Aaron Calvin
The similarly popular Wednesday Night Live had to re-locate to Peoples Academy after Oxbow Riverfront Park, including the basketball courts, got obliterated.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center sent one of its delivery trucks filled with cases of its one-gallon cider jugs filled with water and sealed.
Courtesy photo
Rev. Becca Girrell put the word out through the faith community network, and the word spread. Thus began what Girrell deemed a “water library,” fitting for the United Community Church of Morrisville, which is located right next door to the Morristown Centennial Library.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
Morrisville Water & Light lineworker Mike Leriche loads a case of bottled water into a Morrisville resident’s car Thursday at the utility’s water filling station.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
The first big donation came from the Alchemist Brewery in Stowe, which filled hundreds of cases of cans — 2,400 of them, gleaming silver minus the famous Heady Topper labels — with fresh water and sealed them and boxed them up on Wednesday evening.
Courtesy photo
The ubiquitous water well-drilling business Manosh was able to chip in by sending several tanker trucks to Stowe, which wasn’t hit nearly as hard by the flooding, and pull from its drinking water supply and hook up to Copley Hospital.
Courtesy photo
Wolcott’s first responder families hosted a community cookout Saturday to feed folks whose homes along the Lamoille River bore the brunt of last week’s storm.
Photo by Kristen Braley
The Wolcott community cookout was held under sunny skies at the historic railroad depot on School Street, near the municipal office buildings that had served as an emergency shelter for several days.
Photo by Kristen Braley
Star Mandigo (at right), a rising 10th grader who lives across the street from the town offices, said she and her family managed to save all 38 of their chickens. All the birds stayed in Star’s bedroom for the night.
Photo by Tommy Gardner
A giant iron railroad bridge crossing the river illustrated how high and raging the river had been Monday night in Wolcott — entire trees and at least one truck tire were wedged in the span’s metal angles.
Photo by Kristen Braley
Wolcott was one of the hardest-hit towns in Lamoille County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.