In an election year where nary a Lamoille County candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives must worry about a challenge in the Aug. 9 primary, candidates also don’t have to worry about spending all their campaign contributions by then.
With three incumbent representatives calling it quits after their current terms end in January, their seats are hot commodities, and local House candidates have been busy raising money for their long campaigns. Some have been less busy than others.
Sometimes, who gives what, is as notable as what was given.
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office requires all candidates who raise or spend more than $500 to disclose their campaign finances in a series of deadlines between the end of May and Nov. 8. The first deadline was July 1.
Here’s a look at early fundraising in the five Lamoille County House districts.
Lamoille-1
Relatively speaking, the Stowe-only House district has been the big-money race in the past couple of election cycles. Early indications suggest that might be the case this year, too, as the top two fundraisers across Lamoille County are running for the Stowe seat.
Democrat Scott Weathers has raised more than anyone else running in any Lamoille County race — and more than three times as much as his opponent.
As of the beginning of the month, Weathers had raised $21,750, from a total of 92 contributors.
Two-thirds of those contributors donated less than $100 but, all told, those small donations only make up $3,600.
More than half of the larger contributions come via nearly a dozen donors from California, most of whom donated at least $1,000. Weathers’ California crew raised $10,000 for his campaign.
In a phone call this week, Weathers said his donations have mostly come from friends and colleagues who are excited about his candidacy.
“So far I haven’t had to do much direct fundraising,” he said.
Stoweites listed on Weathers’ disclosure form donated a little over $2,000.
Jed Lipsky, the independent running against Weathers, brought in $6,850 as of the July 1 filing. All of Lipsky’s campaign contributions came from $100-plus donations.
That includes a $1,050 contribution from Rep. Heidi Scheuermann. The Republican’s decision to step down this year after eight terms in office left the door open for Lipsky and Weathers.
Lipksy also received donations from Stowe businesses and business owners — $1,000 from Willie’s Village Auto, $500 from David Wolfgang, owner of Pinnacle Ski and Sport, and $200 from Bruce Nourjian, co-owner of the Commodores Inn.
Lamoille-Washington
The second-largest House district in Lamoille County, which consists of Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester — and, following reapportionment, a roughly 800-person slice of Stowe — features three candidates pulling in contributions in the low-to-mid four figures.
Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown, leads the pack with $5,605, coming from a total of 54 contributors. According to the disclosure forms, much of that comes from left-leaning donors contributing through the nonprofit fundraising organization Act Blue, and there are some familiar names from former Democratic representatives or House hopefuls on the list.
Incumbent Rep. Dave Yacovone donated $500, former House Speaker Shap Smith gave $250 and Stowe House candidate Jo Sabel Courtney, who lost in 2020, gave $250. Another public figure, Dave McAllister — last year, he bested LaMont for a seat on the Lamoille South school board — also gave $250.
Republican challenger Nichole Loati of Morristown was second in fundraising, bringing in $3,298 ahead of the filing deadline.
Loati has fewer people donating than LaMont, with her money coming from nine contributors, but they also gave bigger sums of money — HA Manosh gave $1,000 and Donnie Blake (as Blake Holdings, LLC) gave $500.
Loati also received $346 in cash and in-kind donations from Matt Krauss, who was a Washington County senator from 1993-1997.
The only incumbent in the Lamoille-Washington House race, Avram Patt, D-Worcester, has raised $2,178 this campaign cycle, most of it from 27 people who donated $100 or less, and thus are exempt from being named in campaign finance disclosures.
The fourth person in the race, Republican Ben Olsen of Morristown, did not have finances to disclose ahead of the July deadline.
Lamoille-2
There hasn’t been a whole lot of campaign financing in the House district representing Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott, despite there being a full slate of candidates for the general election.
Neither of the two Republican challengers, Richard Bailey and Mac Teale, both of Hyde Park, have yet to file campaign finance disclosures.
For the incumbents, only one of them has made a blip on the fundraising radar.
Rep. Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park, raised all her $974 thus far this season from small donations of $150 or less. Twenty-one people donated to Donnally’s campaign, and 19 of them were under the hundred-dollar threshold that requires disclosure.
Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott hasn’t raised any funds this cycle, although he did spend $192 from his war chest of $433 to keep his website updated and running.
Lamoille-3
On the Democratic side of Lamoille-3 fundraising, there’s a whole lot of Lucy in the race. Incumbent Watervillian Lucy Rogers is the treasurer for Cambridge’s Lucy Boyden and one of Boyden’s three donors thus far. Rogers, who still had just over a thousand dollars left over from her 2020 campaign, gave $584 to Boyden’s cause. She also gave $75 to Democrat Kitty Toll, who is running for lieutenant governor.
Another $600 came from Boyden Farm, the multi-generational family business. All told, Boyden has raised about $1,760, from five contributors.
On the other side of the Lamoille-3 ticket, Rebecca Pitre of Waterville declared contributions of $914, from six donors. Two of those donations, while small — $200 apiece — came from elected officials, one current and one former.
Cambridge selectboard member George Putnam was one of Pitre’s $200 donors. The other was Matt Krauss.
Orleans-Lamoille
Unlike his previous campaigns, Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, will have another name next to his on the ballot. But he won’t have competition.
Reapportionment left Newport City the sole community in the redrawn Orleans-2 House district, with the rest of the smaller towns getting lumped in with Orleans-Lamoille, making it the county’s largest House district. Incumbent Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Newport Town, joins Higley, both unopposed, to run in the now-two-seat district.
With the paucity of competition, Higley and Marcotte have raised, and spent, exactly the same amount this campaign cycle: zero dollars. Marcotte, however, has a substantially higher war chest, with $5,285 in surplus from his previous campaign.
Higley comes into 2022 with roughly $1,760 left over.
