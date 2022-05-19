Housing For Vibrant Communities, which will explore the connections between housing, economic development and community, including the role of municipalities in advancing solutions and opportunities between towns, will be held Friday, June 3, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Jenna’s House, 117 St. John’s Road, Johnson.
It is the first of a two-part housing summit series.
Members of the public, municipalities, selectboards, development review boards and planning commissions, human service organizations, members of nonprofit and for-profit sectors, housing developers and landlords, along with anyone who is interested in how towns and villages can create the conditions for housing development.
Speakers include Sue Minter, Capstone Community Action; Patrick Ripley, Lamoille Economic Development Corporation; Brian Story, Johnson town administrator; Charles Safford, Stowe town manager; Steve Foster and Grant Wieler, Lamoille Area Board of Realtors; and Melanie Riddle and Seth Jensen, Lamoille County Planning Commission.
Attend in person or remotely on Zoom. Refreshments and lunch will be served.
For more information contact Kerrie Lohr, Lamoille Housing Partnership public relations manager, at kerrie@lamoillehousing.org.
