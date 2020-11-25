Lamoille County’s unemployment rate went from the among the lowest in the state to the highest during the coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of that alarming flip-flop, the county has received a $300,000 grant to help get more people back to work.
The grant is one of four awarded last week to different areas of Vermont by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston as part of its Working Communities Challenge. The team in charge of the project will receive the grant over three years, and includes a long and talented bench of players that have been working for years on fighting poverty, drug use, crime and racism, along with movers and shakers in county and town planning, economic development and education.
“There are multiple communities within our community,” Saudia Lamont, co-director of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL), said in a 2-minute video the big group submitted as its entry in the challenge.
Added Greg Stefanski of Capstone Community Action in that same video, “The people here are just absolutely amazing, tenaciously caring people, folks who really care about their neighbors and want to do what’s best.”
The other three recipients of the $300,000 grants are Springfield, to combat generational poverty; the greater Barre area, to lower the rate of single female head of households in poverty; and Winooski, to better involve the city’s diverse population in decision making.
Lamoille’s $300,000 grant is meant to help the county “tackle systemic barriers to employment” and lower the unemployment rate by 2024, with the goal of a more diversified economy.
Tasha Wallis, executive director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said in a panel discussion with members of the Fed and Gov. Phil Scott’s administration last week that the team will use the funds to work with youth unemployment programs to help students with job experience, work training and higher education; with the Lamoille Economic Development Corporation to help with job creation and retention; and with Creative Workforce Solutions to merge economic and social services.
The team will use the grant money to create a community information “hub” to help the county population connect with all these various resources.
“Although many of us have worked together in the past, there has never been such a broad, diverse and purposeful coalition to address opportunity and inequality,” Wallis said.
While the Boston Fed noted the positives of life in Lamoille — the arts, the beer, the covered bridges, Copley Hospital — it also remarked that the county is too dependent on its tourism sector, while suffering from high rates of opioid addiction.
Wallis said Stowe has expensive second homes while Johnson has high rates of poverty. About half the county’s homes lack adequate broadband.
More striking is how quickly Lamoille County’s fortunes changed in the pandemic. Wallis said when the local groups started the Working Communities Challenge, unemployment stood at 4 percent, the lowest in Vermont. In May, just two months into the pandemic, that rate had skyrocketed to nearly 26 percent, the state’s highest.
“In addition to shuttered businesses, workers face systemic barriers like lack of internet access. workplace inequity for minority groups, inadequate childcare resources and limited public transportation,” Wallis said. “Individuals and employers struggle with workforce transitions. Young adults try to find their first job, older adults try to navigate retirement without adequate funds or struggle to find employment opportunities due to substance addiction.”
United Way co-director Ellen Hill posited that poverty and racism are barriers to be tackled with “cross-sector collaboration.”
Added Lamont, “What we’d like to do is bring things back to, ‘who are the most marginalized people?’ Because when we meet the needs of most marginalized, we meet the needs of everyone.”
