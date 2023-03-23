United Way of Lamoille County’s firewood project was awarded $14,000 to purchase a wood splitter, storage shed, trailer and safety equipment.
The firewood project helps meet the heating needs of income-eligible seniors, veterans and families in Lamoille County. The funding came from the Alliance for Green Heat, a nonprofit organization chosen by the U.S. Forest Service to administer a national program to support volunteer firewood banks.
“This project is made possible by hundreds of people and local businesses. We’re preparing for next winter and warmly welcome volunteers. If you enjoy moving firewood, have a chainsaw, wood splitter, a truck or trailer, we’d love to have you join our efforts,” said Ellen Hill, the organization’s co-executive director and project organizer.
The project has historically run in partnership with Vermont’s Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation. The state donates approximately 60 cords of log-length wood from trees harvested on state land around Lamoille County. The Vermont Department of Children and Families Heating and Utility Assistance Program joined in the efforts and awarded $13,500 to United Way to purchase log-length firewood.
Additional support comes from Lamoille County Solid Waste Management District, which offers proceeds from returnable bottles. Local town highway departments offer deliveries, local businesses provide in-kind donations, local state legislators amplify the work and hundreds of volunteers block, split and deliver firewood.
Last year, 155 volunteers offered 605 hours of service and delivered 51 cords of wood. Since the project began, about 760 cords have been distributed with the help of 7,800 hours, or about 10 and a half months, of volunteer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.