United Way of Lamoille County’s firewood project was awarded $14,000 to purchase a wood splitter, storage shed, trailer and safety equipment.

The firewood project helps meet the heating needs of income-eligible seniors, veterans and families in Lamoille County. The funding came from the Alliance for Green Heat, a nonprofit organization chosen by the U.S. Forest Service to administer a national program to support volunteer firewood banks.

